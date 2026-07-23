A trending video shows some Ntonso youth removing Eric Antwi Duku’s coffin from a grave after reportedly rejecting his burial in the town

The man recording the incident claimed Duku was not from Ntonso and that residents would not allow him to be buried there

The youth also alleged that people who accepted money to facilitate the burial would be questioned over their role

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A video showing some youth at Ntonso in the Ashanti Region removing the coffin of Eric Antwi Duku from a grave has surfaced online and sparked intense reactions.

Patricia Osei's husband's coffin removed by residents over the Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law killing case.Image credit: BBC Ghana, 4utv00, Khoded Media

Source: UGC

The footage captures several young men gathered at the cemetery as they reportedly stopped the burial and lifted the coffin from the ground. Eric Antwi Duku was the husband of Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng.

Ntonso youth rejected Duku’s burial

The man who recorded the video explained that the youth opposed the burial because they believed Duku was not a native of Ntonso.

He was heard saying:

“He shot someone. He is not from this town, and they brought him here to bury him, but we will not agree.”

He added that the family allegedly claimed Duku’s wife’s father came from the town, which they believed gave them the right to bury him there. The youth, however, rejected that explanation and insisted the body should be removed.

The narrator further claimed that the coffin would be sent to the police after it was taken out of the grave.

Eric Antwi Duku's video stirred reactions

The man behind the recording also alleged that anyone who received money to approve or assist with the burial would be dealt with by the youth.

Watch the TikTok video of the residents removing the coffin below:

Despite the tense atmosphere, the coffin did not appear to be damaged as it was removed from the grave.

The incident comes amid reports linking Duku to the robbery case involving the death of Andrews Amankwah, the father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi.

The viral video has since divided social media users. While some supported the community’s decision to reject the burial, others questioned whether removing a coffin from a grave was the right way to handle the matter.

Patricia Osei Boateng's wedding photos resurface

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the wedding photos of Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng and her husband resurfaced online amid an ongoing police case.

The late Antwi Duku has been linked to the armed robbery that led to the shooting

The once-celebrated 2020 wedding is now being discussed in a completely different light after Duku was killed.

Source: YEN.com.gh