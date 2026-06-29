The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced scheduled power cuts from June 29, lasting four to eight hours

The latest power cuts were announced for the Greater Accra and Western regions of Ghana

The Electricity Company of Ghana apologised for the inconvenience that the power disruptions would cause

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has shared details of its planned power cuts from June 29, 2026.

The power cuts will last between four and eight hours, in line with past maintenance exercises.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has planned power cuts for the week starting June 29, 2026. Credit: Ghana Grid Company LTD

Source: Facebook

The power cuts will affect the Greater Accra Region and Western Region.

According to the notices shared on Facebook, the power disruptions will begin in the Accra East Region, including areas like Tse Addo Roundabout.

Later in the week, areas like Ofankor and Omanjor will also be affected. The power cuts are expected to last about eight hours in most places.

ECG safety tips for rainy season

The Electricity Company of Ghana earlier shared tips to Ghanaians on how to stay safe during rainstorms and protect appliances in their homes.

The 2026 rainy season commenced in May with several massive rainstorms and thunderstorms pummeling the country.

Accra has become flooded as it typically does during the rainy season, and Ghanaians have begun dealing with associated dangers, including risks of electrical shocks during storms and while moving through flooded areas.

In the Ga East Municipality, a man died during a rainstorm on Monday, May 25.

Source: YEN.com.gh