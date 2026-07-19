Prophet Eric Boahen Uche fired back at critics questioning the source of his wealth during a church service on Sunday, July 19, 2026

The renowned Ghanaian prophet claimed no fraudster has ever approached him for spiritual help to carry out scams or deception

Prophet Eric Boahen's bold dare to security agencies has sparked debate online, with social media users divided over his response

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has responded to allegations questioning the source of his wealth, challenging the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other security agencies to investigate his finances if there are concerns about how he acquired his assets.

Prophet Eric Uche Boahen challenges FBI and other agencies to probe his wealth over money laundering claims against him. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media from a church service held on Sunday, July 19, 2026, the man of God addressed claims that he may be involved in money laundering, describing the allegations as unfounded.

Prophet Uche Boahen speaks on fraud allegations

According to Prophet Uche Boahen, some people have questioned his financial success and suggested that his wealth could be linked to illegal activities.

However, he dismissed such claims and insisted that an investigation into his wealth would not uncover any wrongdoing.

"I have been hearing people saying, ' How did this man get wealthy? He might be into money laundering," he said.

The prophet explained that he does not engage in illegal activities and believes that some people struggle to accept the fact that God can bless individuals.

He argued that wealth among religious leaders is often met with suspicion, with some people assuming that prosperity must come from questionable sources.

He further challenged security agencies, including the FBI, to conduct any necessary investigations, insisting that nothing incriminating would be found against him.

Prophet Uche Boahen also stated that he has never encouraged or supported fraudulent activities. According to him, no fraudster has ever approached him for spiritual assistance to deceive or scam their victims.

He cautioned individuals involved in online fraud and other criminal activities to stop, warning that more fraudsters could soon face arrest.

The Instagram video of Prophet Uche Boahen speaking about a money laundering accusation against him is below.

Ajagurajah denies allegations linking him to FBI

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian spiritualist Ajagurajah denied allegations linking him to the FBI investigation concerning Abu Trica's romance fraud case.

In a dramatic response filmed outside his opulent mansion, Ajagurajah boldly asserted that his wealth is divinely ordained, challenging detractors to learn from him rather than indulge in jealousy and falsehoods.

Source: YEN.com.gh