US Immigration: Proposed Amendment on Birthright Citizenship And Update

Senator Rand Paul introduced a constitutional amendment on April 29, 2026, that would restrict automatic US citizenship at birth

Under the proposal, a child born in the US would only receive citizenship if at least one parent is a citizen, green card holder, or active military member

An Immigration Attorney, Akua Poku, shared that the bill has been introduced in the US Senate but has not been passed into law

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A United States (US) senator has put forward a proposal that could significantly reshape who qualifies for automatic citizenship at birth in America.

A US immigration Attorney shares details of a proposed amendment seeking to change birthright citizenship and provides an update on the process. Credit image: Fordham Now, iStock/Prostock-Studio

Source: UGC

On April 29, 2026, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky introduced Senate Joint Resolution 189, a proposed constitutional amendment targeting the rules around birthright citizenship.

If passed, the measure would restrict automatic US citizenship to children born on American soil only when at least one parent is a US citizen, a lawful permanent resident, or an active-duty member of the US Armed Forces.

What the birthright citizenship amendment would change

A US Immigration Attorney Akua Poku on July 14, 2026, shared on her Instagram page, indicating that currently, the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution grants citizenship to virtually all persons born on US territory.

Senator Paul's proposal seeks to redefine the phrase "subject to the jurisdiction of the United States" within that amendment, narrowing its application so that children born to parents who do not hold one of the qualifying statuses would no longer be automatically entitled to citizenship.

The resolution was formally introduced in the US Senate and represents one of the more direct legislative challenges to existing birthright citizenship provisions in recent years.

Where the US birthright citizenship amendment stands

It is important to note that S.J. Res. 189 remains a proposal only.

As a constitutional amendment, it would require approval from two-thirds of both chambers of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of US states before taking effect. This process is lengthy and far from guaranteed.

The bill has not become law.

Social media users shared a range of opinions in response to reports of the proposal.

dr. bempong said:

"This makes more sense."

katerinavin_ said:

"Absolutely smart decision."

sydney_kairos said:

"How does this stand vs the Supreme Court decision?"

The Instagram post below has the full update on the proposed US birthright citizenship amendment shared by immigration attorney Akua Poku.

US Embassy in Ghana announces temporary closure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Consular Section of the US Embassy in Accra will close to the public from July 20 through July 31, 2026, for scheduled maintenance.

During the 12-day closure, the Embassy will halt all US visa processing and standard consular services.

Only life-or-death emergencies will be attended to within that period.

Source: YEN.com.gh