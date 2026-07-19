Vietnam’s Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Visa-Free
- Vietnam currently grants visa-free entry to citizens of 38 countries and territories, with permitted stays varying by nationality
- Travellers can enter Vietnam without a visa for between 14 and 90 days, depending on which country their passport is issued by
- The visa exemption policy applies to entry by air, land, or sea through any official international checkpoint in Vietnam
Citizens of 38 countries and territories can enter Vietnam without a visa in 2026, under the country's current visa exemption policy, which allows stays of between 14 and 90 days depending on nationality.
The policy allows eligible travellers to bypass the visa application process entirely, presenting only a valid passport at the border to be granted entry for the permitted duration.
Entry is permitted through air, land, or sea routes, provided travellers pass through a recognised international checkpoint.
Vietnam discovery explained that eligibility is strictly determined by nationality.
As of August 2026, up to 38 countries and territories qualify for visa-free access, a figure that has expanded gradually as Vietnam has sought to grow its tourism sector and strengthen bilateral ties with partner nations.
The number of visa-free days granted varies by nationality, with some passport holders permitted stays of as little as 14 days, while others can remain in the country for up to 90 days.
Travellers must hold a valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining beyond their intended date of entry.
Those who do not meet that requirement may be refused entry regardless of their nationality's exemption status.
What the Policy Does Not Cover
Visa exemption does not apply universally, and citizens of countries not on the approved list must obtain a visa before travelling.
People who wish to remain in Vietnam beyond the period granted under their exemption must apply for a visa or an extension through the appropriate channels before their permitted stay expires.
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The Vietnamese government reviews its visa exemption list periodically, meaning eligibility criteria and permitted durations are subject to change from year to year.
Travellers are advised to confirm their status ahead of any planned trip rather than relying on previously held information.
Full List of Vietnam Visa-Exempt Countries (as of 2026)
Below is the official list of 38 countries and territories whose citizens can enter Vietnam without a visa in 2026:
No.
Country
Maximum visa-free duration
Applicable purpose of visit (if any)
1
Chile
90 days
Entries that do not include remunerated activities
2
Panama
90 days
Entries that do not include remunerated activities
3
Cambodia
30 days
Not mentioned
4
Indonesia
30 days
Not mentioned
5
Kyrgyzstan
30 days
Not mentioned
6
Laos
30 days
Not mentioned
7
Malaysia
30 days
Tourism, attending press conference/coverage, official duty, visiting relatives, business negotiation, investment, sports, or attending seminars or conferences
8
Singapore
30 days
Entries that do not include remunerated activities
9
Thailand
30 days
Not mentioned
10
Philippines
21 days
Not mentioned
11
Brunei
14 days
Not mentioned
12
Myanmar
14 days
Visiting only
13
Belarus
30 days
Total stay duration in Vietnam is no more than 90 days in 12 months.
14
Denmark
45 days
Not mentioned
15
Finland
45 days
Not mentioned
13
France
45 days
Not mentioned
17
Germany
45 days
Not mentioned
18
Italy
45 days
Not mentioned
19
Japan
45 days
Not mentioned
20
Norway
45 days
Not mentioned
21
Russia
45 days
Not mentioned
22
South Korea
45 days
Not mentioned
23
Spain
45 days
Not mentioned
24
Sweden
45 days
Not mentioned
25
United Kingdom (Not applicable to BNO)
45 days
Not mentioned
26
Kazakhstan
45 days
Not exceeding 90 days within 180 continuous days
27
Switzerland
45 days
Not mentioned
28
Czech Republic
45 days
Not mentioned
29
Poland
45 days
Not mentioned
30
Belgium
45 days
Not mentioned
31
Bulgaria
45 days
Not mentioned
32
Croatia
45 days
Not mentioned
33
Hungary
45 days
Not mentioned
34
Luxembourg
45 days
Not mentioned
35
Netherlands
45 days
Not mentioned
36
Romania
45 days
Not mentioned
37
Slovakia
45 days
Not mentioned
38
Slovenia
45 days
Not mentioned
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.