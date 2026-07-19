Vietnam currently grants visa-free entry to citizens of 38 countries and territories, with permitted stays varying by nationality

Travellers can enter Vietnam without a visa for between 14 and 90 days, depending on which country their passport is issued by

The visa exemption policy applies to entry by air, land, or sea through any official international checkpoint in Vietnam

Citizens of 38 countries and territories can enter Vietnam without a visa in 2026, under the country's current visa exemption policy, which allows stays of between 14 and 90 days depending on nationality.

The policy allows eligible travellers to bypass the visa application process entirely, presenting only a valid passport at the border to be granted entry for the permitted duration.

Vietnam’s Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Visa-Free

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Entry is permitted through air, land, or sea routes, provided travellers pass through a recognised international checkpoint.

Vietnam discovery explained that eligibility is strictly determined by nationality.

As of August 2026, up to 38 countries and territories qualify for visa-free access, a figure that has expanded gradually as Vietnam has sought to grow its tourism sector and strengthen bilateral ties with partner nations.

The number of visa-free days granted varies by nationality, with some passport holders permitted stays of as little as 14 days, while others can remain in the country for up to 90 days.

Travellers must hold a valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining beyond their intended date of entry.

Those who do not meet that requirement may be refused entry regardless of their nationality's exemption status.

What the Policy Does Not Cover

Visa exemption does not apply universally, and citizens of countries not on the approved list must obtain a visa before travelling.

People who wish to remain in Vietnam beyond the period granted under their exemption must apply for a visa or an extension through the appropriate channels before their permitted stay expires.

The Vietnamese government reviews its visa exemption list periodically, meaning eligibility criteria and permitted durations are subject to change from year to year.

Travellers are advised to confirm their status ahead of any planned trip rather than relying on previously held information.

Full List of Vietnam Visa-Exempt Countries (as of 2026)

Below is the official list of 38 countries and territories whose citizens can enter Vietnam without a visa in 2026:

No. Country Maximum visa-free duration Applicable purpose of visit (if any) 1 Chile 90 days Entries that do not include remunerated activities 2 Panama 90 days Entries that do not include remunerated activities 3 Cambodia 30 days Not mentioned 4 Indonesia 30 days Not mentioned 5 Kyrgyzstan 30 days Not mentioned 6 Laos 30 days Not mentioned 7 Malaysia 30 days Tourism, attending press conference/coverage, official duty, visiting relatives, business negotiation, investment, sports, or attending seminars or conferences 8 Singapore 30 days Entries that do not include remunerated activities 9 Thailand 30 days Not mentioned 10 Philippines 21 days Not mentioned 11 Brunei 14 days Not mentioned 12 Myanmar 14 days Visiting only 13 Belarus 30 days Total stay duration in Vietnam is no more than 90 days in 12 months. 14 Denmark 45 days Not mentioned 15 Finland 45 days Not mentioned 13 France 45 days Not mentioned 17 Germany 45 days Not mentioned 18 Italy 45 days Not mentioned 19 Japan 45 days Not mentioned 20 Norway 45 days Not mentioned 21 Russia 45 days Not mentioned 22 South Korea 45 days Not mentioned 23 Spain 45 days Not mentioned 24 Sweden 45 days Not mentioned 25 United Kingdom (Not applicable to BNO) 45 days Not mentioned 26 Kazakhstan 45 days Not exceeding 90 days within 180 continuous days 27 Switzerland 45 days Not mentioned 28 Czech Republic 45 days Not mentioned 29 Poland 45 days Not mentioned 30 Belgium 45 days Not mentioned 31 Bulgaria 45 days Not mentioned 32 Croatia 45 days Not mentioned 33 Hungary 45 days Not mentioned 34 Luxembourg 45 days Not mentioned 35 Netherlands 45 days Not mentioned 36 Romania 45 days Not mentioned 37 Slovakia 45 days Not mentioned 38 Slovenia 45 days Not mentioned

Source: YEN.com.gh