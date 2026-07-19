Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Vietnam’s Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Visa-Free
Ghana

Vietnam’s Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Visa-Free

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
4 min read
  • Vietnam currently grants visa-free entry to citizens of 38 countries and territories, with permitted stays varying by nationality
  • Travellers can enter Vietnam without a visa for between 14 and 90 days, depending on which country their passport is issued by
  • The visa exemption policy applies to entry by air, land, or sea through any official international checkpoint in Vietnam

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Citizens of 38 countries and territories can enter Vietnam without a visa in 2026, under the country's current visa exemption policy, which allows stays of between 14 and 90 days depending on nationality.

The policy allows eligible travellers to bypass the visa application process entirely, presenting only a valid passport at the border to be granted entry for the permitted duration.

Vietnam’s Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Visa-Free
Vietnam’s Full List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Visa-Free
Source: Getty Images

Entry is permitted through air, land, or sea routes, provided travellers pass through a recognised international checkpoint.

Vietnam discovery explained that eligibility is strictly determined by nationality.

Read also

Iran releases list of African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

As of August 2026, up to 38 countries and territories qualify for visa-free access, a figure that has expanded gradually as Vietnam has sought to grow its tourism sector and strengthen bilateral ties with partner nations.

The number of visa-free days granted varies by nationality, with some passport holders permitted stays of as little as 14 days, while others can remain in the country for up to 90 days.

Travellers must hold a valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining beyond their intended date of entry.

Those who do not meet that requirement may be refused entry regardless of their nationality's exemption status.

What the Policy Does Not Cover

Visa exemption does not apply universally, and citizens of countries not on the approved list must obtain a visa before travelling.

People who wish to remain in Vietnam beyond the period granted under their exemption must apply for a visa or an extension through the appropriate channels before their permitted stay expires.

Read also

Full list of African countries whose citizens can enter visa-free as Mauritania opens online visa portal

The Vietnamese government reviews its visa exemption list periodically, meaning eligibility criteria and permitted durations are subject to change from year to year.

Travellers are advised to confirm their status ahead of any planned trip rather than relying on previously held information.

Full List of Vietnam Visa-Exempt Countries (as of 2026)

Below is the official list of 38 countries and territories whose citizens can enter Vietnam without a visa in 2026:

No.

Country

Maximum visa-free duration

Applicable purpose of visit (if any)

1

Chile

90 days

Entries that do not include remunerated activities

2

Panama

90 days

Entries that do not include remunerated activities

3

Cambodia

30 days

Not mentioned

4

Indonesia

30 days

Not mentioned

5

Kyrgyzstan

30 days

Not mentioned

6

Laos

30 days

Not mentioned

7

Malaysia

30 days

Tourism, attending press conference/coverage, official duty, visiting relatives, business negotiation, investment, sports, or attending seminars or conferences

8

Singapore

30 days

Entries that do not include remunerated activities

9

Thailand

30 days

Not mentioned

10

Philippines

21 days

Not mentioned

11

Brunei

14 days

Not mentioned

12

Myanmar

14 days

Visiting only

13

Belarus

30 days

Total stay duration in Vietnam is no more than 90 days in 12 months.

14

Denmark

45 days

Not mentioned

15

Finland

45 days

Not mentioned

13

France

45 days

Not mentioned

17

Germany

45 days

Not mentioned

18

Italy

45 days

Not mentioned

19

Japan

45 days

Not mentioned

20

Norway

45 days

Not mentioned

21

Russia

45 days

Not mentioned

22

South Korea

45 days

Not mentioned

23

Spain

45 days

Not mentioned

24

Sweden

45 days

Not mentioned

25

United Kingdom (Not applicable to BNO)

45 days

Not mentioned

26

Kazakhstan

45 days

Not exceeding 90 days within 180 continuous days

27

Switzerland

45 days

Not mentioned

28

Czech Republic

45 days

Not mentioned

29

Poland

45 days

Not mentioned

30

Belgium

45 days

Not mentioned

31

Bulgaria

45 days

Not mentioned

32

Croatia

45 days

Not mentioned

33

Hungary

45 days

Not mentioned

34

Luxembourg

45 days

Not mentioned

35

Netherlands

45 days

Not mentioned

36

Romania

45 days

Not mentioned

37

Slovakia

45 days

Not mentioned

38

Slovenia

45 days

Not mentioned

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Gcb bank atms World cup tickets Elder frank donkor Ghana national fire service Andraya carter