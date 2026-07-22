Sammy Flex, manager of dancehall artist Shatta Wale, publicly addressed DJ KA following a video that went viral online

The music industry figure urged the Kessben radio presenter to stay strong while revealing plans to pursue whoever leaked the clip

Social media users shared divided opinions on the situation, with some calling on DJ KA to publicly apologise

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, has broken his silence on the trending video involving Kessben radio presenter DJ KA, urging him to hold his head high during what he described as a difficult moment.

Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale's manager, addresses DJ KA's leaked video, urging resilience amid mixed public reactions and plans to pursue the responsible party. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a message that quickly gained traction online, Sammy Flex reached out directly to DJ KA, calling on him to remain resilient.

"Until then, my message to my friend is that be strong. This one too shall pass," he said.

Beyond words of comfort, Sammy Flex made clear that the matter would not be left unaddressed. He stated that whoever was responsible for leaking the clip would be held accountable, signalling that legal or formal action could follow.

The music manager's intervention brought wider attention to an already trending story, with many online observers weighing in on how DJ KA should respond to the controversy.

While Sammy Flex adopted a supportive tone towards his radio presenter, reactions from the public were notably more mixed.

The YouTube post below has the video of Sammy Flex commenting on DJ KA's trending video.

Ghanaians react to DJ KA's trending video

Social media users did not hold back in sharing their thoughts on the unfolding situation.

@volume5t wrote:

"This week go long give am ruff, he go see Friday as Monday."

@profankonamrebel3186 offered a more pointed perspective:

"Bro Sammy, this is not a normal thing and shouldn't be normalised. In advanced societies, this will finish him. He should quickly come out and apologise unreservedly, and hopefully people will empathise and be forgiving. You can imagine how this would affect his marriage, children and extended family members. It's not just going to affect him alone."

@AfriyieSamuel-yw2vk kept it brief:

"I don't know why people video themselves."

Source: YEN.com.gh