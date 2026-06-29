Emergency teams in Tse Addo have rescued 15 children and an infant after severe flooding trapped families in their homes on Monday, June 29

The operation was carried out using boats as torrential rains submerged low-lying areas and cut off access routes

Authorities have since urged residents to exercise extreme caution as further downpours are forecast across the Greater Accra Region

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In a dramatic rescue operation on Monday, June 29, 2026, emergency teams used boats to evacuate 15 children and an infant trapped by severe flooding in Tse Addo, a suburb of Accra.

The rescue unfolded after hours of torrential rain submerged the low-lying neighbourhood, cutting off roads and trapping families inside their homes.

15 children and a baby rescued by boat at Tse Addo after the heavy downpour in Accra. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Acoording to a report by Citinewsroom, as floodwaters rose rapidly, emergency responders and local volunteers launched a joint rescue mission.

Navigating the deep waters by boat, teams prioritised reaching trapped households to bring the young children and a months-old baby to safety.

The crisis in Tse Addo mirrors a wider weather emergency across the Greater Accra Region.

Persistent downpours have paralysed the capital, leaving key transport routes impassable, damaging property, and disrupting daily life in vulnerable areas.

The rescued children and infant were taken to a secure location, though officials have not released further health updates.

With more rain forecast, disaster management authorities have urged residents to remain highly vigilant and to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.

Bawumia expresses sympathy to flood victims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had expressed sympathy to thousands of Ghanaians affected by recent flooding, offering prayers to victims and their families.

He urged citizens to comply with government directives and cooperate with emergency authorities responding to the crisis.

He also called on relevant agencies to intensify relief efforts, expressing confidence that the nation will overcome the challenge through unity.

Source: YEN.com.gh