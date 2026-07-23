It is being alleged that a source in China claimed Aba Dope introduced herself as Nana Ama McBrown during a visit to a factory

A plaque displayed at the venue bore Nana Ama McBrown's name and biography, with the Chinese hosts reportedly presenting a citation

Neither Aba Dope nor Nana Ama McBrown has publicly commented on the viral claims, which remain unverified

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Ghanaian social media personality Aba Dope has found herself at the centre of controversy after it was alleged that a source in China claimed she identified herself as celebrated actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown during a visit to a factory.

Aba Dope allegedly introduced herself as Nana Ama McBrown at a Chinese factory. Image credit: Aba Dope, Nana Ama McBrown, nimabrownscoop0

Source: Instagram

The allegation, which has been widely shared on social media, claims the Chinese hosts believed they were welcoming the award-winning actress and honoured Aba Dope with a special citation prepared in McBrown's name.

Aba Dope's alleged China visit stirs debate

Videos circulating online show Aba Dope posing for photographs with Chinese representatives inside what appears to be a factory or company office.

A large display board placed in front of the group prominently features the name "NANA AMA MCBROWN" alongside a biography describing the veteran actress as one of Ghana's most celebrated entertainers.

The plaque also highlights McBrown's achievements in acting, television presenting and philanthropy, leading many social media users to question why it was displayed during Aba Dope's visit.

Watch the TikTok video of the alleged impersonation below:

According to the allegation, the organisers believed they were hosting Nana Ama McBrown after Aba Dope allegedly introduced herself using the actress's identity.

No official response from parties involved

Despite the viral nature of the claims, there is currently no independent evidence confirming that Aba Dope impersonated Nana Ama McBrown or intentionally misled the Chinese hosts.

Neither Aba Dope nor Nana Ama McBrown has publicly addressed the allegations, while the organisers of the visit have also not issued any statement explaining why McBrown's name and profile appeared on the citation.

The incident has generated widespread reactions online, with many Ghanaians calling for clarification, while others have turned the situation into jokes and memes.

As it stands, the claims remain allegations circulating on social media and should be treated as unverified until those involved provide an official account of what transpired.

Aba Dope opens up on childbirth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Aba Dope spoke about how she had her baby despite having no man in her life.

She disclosed that she went into an agreement with her baby daddy to get her pregnant, explaining to him that she was not ready for any relationship whatsoever.

The video, which was from an interview with Giovanni, went viral, sparking massive reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh