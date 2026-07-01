The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast mist and fog across coastal, forest and mountainous areas in its morning update for July 1, 2026

Coastal zones may experience slight to moderate rainfall, while southern Ghana remains mostly cloudy and the north enjoys largely sunny conditions

Meanwhile, rough sea conditions are expected, with GMet urging caution among fishermen and boat travellers

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast mist and fog patches across coastal, forest and mountainous areas in its morning weather update issued on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

According to GMet, much of the country will experience mostly cloudy conditions during the early hours of the day.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face rainfall today, July 1, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Coastal areas are expected to begin the morning with mist or fog, with some locations likely to record slight to moderate rainfall.

In southern parts of Ghana, the weather will remain largely cloudy, although occasional breaks of sunshine are anticipated as the morning progresses.

Meanwhile, northern Ghana is expected to enjoy predominantly sunny conditions, with intermittent cloud cover.

GMet has also cautioned that sea conditions will be rough, advising fishermen and individuals travelling by boat to exercise extreme caution.

Read the weather alert from the GMet on X below:

Mahama releases GH¢300m to tackle flooding crisis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods..

The funds would be split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

Source: YEN.com.gh