Heavy Rains Flood Accra Streets, Disrupt Commuters and Residents on Monday Morning
- Heavy overnight rains triggered widespread flooding across Accra on Monday, June 29, 2026, bringing rush-hour traffic on major routes to a standstill
- Key roads including the N1 Highway, Accra–Kasoa stretch, and parts of Spintex, Achimota, and Kaneshie were severely affected, with motorists stranded
- The floods also breached homes and shops in several low-lying communities, displacing residents and causing significant disruption to daily activities
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Heavy overnight downpours caused widespread morning flooding across Accra, severely disrupting the Monday, June 29, 2026 rush hour.
According to a report sighted on Graphiconline, the capital’s western areas bore the brunt of the impact.
Motorists travelling from Kasoa towards Accra along the N1 Highway faced major delays, with heavy traffic gridlock affecting Weija, the Barrier, and Mallam.
As floodwaters submerged low-lying areas and major arterial roads, some vehicles moved through the deep water at a snail’s pace, while other drivers were forced to abandon the flooded routes entirely.
According to road users and residents, key flooded locations included sections of the N1 Highway, the route from Apenkies towards Tesano, the Accra–Kasoa stretch, Weija, Mallam, Achimota, and Spintex Road.
Further disruptions were reported at Atomic in Madina, Kaneshie, Darkuman Junction, and the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.
Beyond the road gridlock, rising water levels breached properties in flood-prone neighbourhoods.
Multiple homes and shops were inundated, forcing residents and business owners to hurriedly salvage belongings and relocate them to higher ground.
GMet releases weather update for June 29
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had warned of thunderstorms and rainfall expected to affect parts of southern Ghana today, June 29, 2026.
Rainfall of varying intensity is already impacting coastal and some inland areas, with mist or fog forecast over forest and mountainous regions.
A westward-moving rainstorm from the Togo-Benin coast was expected to intensify conditions, bringing increased cloud cover and afternoon thunderstorms.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.