Heavy overnight rains triggered widespread flooding across Accra on Monday, June 29, 2026, bringing rush-hour traffic on major routes to a standstill

Key roads including the N1 Highway, Accra–Kasoa stretch, and parts of Spintex, Achimota, and Kaneshie were severely affected, with motorists stranded

The floods also breached homes and shops in several low-lying communities, displacing residents and causing significant disruption to daily activities

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Heavy overnight downpours caused widespread morning flooding across Accra, severely disrupting the Monday, June 29, 2026 rush hour.

According to a report sighted on Graphiconline, the capital’s western areas bore the brunt of the impact.

Heavy rains flood Accra streets, disrupt commuters and residents on early Monday morning. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

Motorists travelling from Kasoa towards Accra along the N1 Highway faced major delays, with heavy traffic gridlock affecting Weija, the Barrier, and Mallam.

As floodwaters submerged low-lying areas and major arterial roads, some vehicles moved through the deep water at a snail’s pace, while other drivers were forced to abandon the flooded routes entirely.

According to road users and residents, key flooded locations included sections of the N1 Highway, the route from Apenkies towards Tesano, the Accra–Kasoa stretch, Weija, Mallam, Achimota, and Spintex Road.

Further disruptions were reported at Atomic in Madina, Kaneshie, Darkuman Junction, and the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

Beyond the road gridlock, rising water levels breached properties in flood-prone neighbourhoods.

Multiple homes and shops were inundated, forcing residents and business owners to hurriedly salvage belongings and relocate them to higher ground.

GMet releases weather update for June 29

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had warned of thunderstorms and rainfall expected to affect parts of southern Ghana today, June 29, 2026.

Rainfall of varying intensity is already impacting coastal and some inland areas, with mist or fog forecast over forest and mountainous regions.

A westward-moving rainstorm from the Togo-Benin coast was expected to intensify conditions, bringing increased cloud cover and afternoon thunderstorms.

Source: YEN.com.gh