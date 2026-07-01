Ghanaian businesses have been urged to embrace innovation, pursue global competitiveness, and position their brands beyond national borders if they are to thrive in today's rapidly evolving global economy.

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Delivering her remarks following the Ghana Best Brands Conference & Awards in Accra, Dr. Baroness Paulette Kporo, Group Chief Executive Officer of The Business Executive Communications Group, challenged Ghanaian enterprises to think beyond local markets and seize opportunities across Africa and the world.

Ghana's Finest Brands Honoured at the Ghana Best Brands Conference & Awards 2026

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"You should be thinking globally instead of confining yourself to your own little corner. Opportunities abound both locally and internationally. While expanding beyond Ghana comes with challenges, the possibilities on the global horizon are enormous and virtually limitless," she stated.

The prestigious Ghana Best Brands Conference & Awards brought together Ghana's leading brands, chief executives, policymakers, investors, regulators, and industry stakeholders for a landmark gathering dedicated to celebrating excellence in branding, innovation, quality, and corporate competitiveness.

The event featured a high-level business conference, a dynamic Brands Exhibition, and a grand gala awards ceremony that honoured organizations whose products and services have consistently demonstrated exceptional quality, innovation, customer confidence, market leadership, and outstanding value creation.

Ghana's Finest Brands Honoured at the Ghana Best Brands Conference & Awards 2026

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Among the distinguished organizations recognized were BIL Clinical Laboratories, Synlab Ghana, Jupiter Industries Limited, Tema General Hospital, Prestodea Ghana Limited, B5 Plus Group, DPS International Ghana, and several other outstanding brands making significant contributions to Ghana's economic development.

Beyond celebrating excellence, the conference served as an important platform for thought leadership, collaboration, and business networking. Participants explored practical strategies for building globally competitive Ghanaian brands while strengthening partnerships capable of driving trade, investment, industrial growth, and sustainable economic development. The accompanying exhibition also showcased premium Ghanaian and international brands, creating valuable opportunities for market expansion and strategic business collaborations.

Award recipients described the recognition as both an honour and a renewed commitment to raising standards of excellence within their respective industries.

Ghana's Finest Brands Honoured at the Ghana Best Brands Conference & Awards 2026

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Nana Antwi Boasiako, Managing Director of Jupiter Industries Limited, described the award as a call to greater national service.

"This recognition is more than an honour; it is a clarion call for us to do even more for the country we love and proudly call home. We remain committed to excellence and will continue working tirelessly to ensure our impact extends far beyond Ghana's borders."

Similarly, Rev. Dr. Samuel Obeng Mensah, Head of Administration at Tema General Hospital, noted that the recognition serves as an affirmation of the institution's unwavering commitment to quality healthcare.

"We never embarked on this journey in pursuit of awards. Our primary mission has always been to positively impact lives through quality healthcare. It is deeply humbling to know that our efforts have been recognised in this way. This honour inspires and empowers us to continue serving with even greater dedication and excellence."

The organizers emphasized that all award recipients emerged through a rigorous, transparent, and independent selection process involving extensive market research, clearly defined assessment criteria, and evaluation by an independent Awards Selection Jury using a quantitative scoring model to ensure credibility, fairness, and integrity.

Reflecting on the selection process, Ms. Rebecca Tagoe, Team Lead for this year's Awards, explained that the evaluation was both thorough and highly competitive.

"Our objective is not simply to present awards but to celebrate institutions that are genuinely setting the benchmark for excellence in corporate Ghana. We received numerous nominations; however, after a comprehensive assessment, a considerable number did not meet the required standards. We remain hopeful that those organizations will continue to improve and earn recognition in future editions."

The organizers reaffirmed that the Ghana Best Brands Conference & Awards is more than an awards programme. It is a strategic national platform designed to promote Ghana's most reputable brands, encourage continuous quality improvement, facilitate strategic business partnerships, and position Ghanaian products and services competitively across Africa and the global marketplace.

Source: YEN.com.gh