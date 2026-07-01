Church of Pentecost Chairman Outlines Four Ways to Build New Ghana

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has called for a national reset to address corruption, unemployment and declining patriotism

Speaking at the 2026 National Day of Prayer, he urged reforms in education, entrepreneurship training and value-based leadership

He also emphasised the need to strengthen family values and spiritual renewal as the foundation for lasting national transformation

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has outlined four key strategies to transform Ghana and foster a responsible generation.

Speaking at the 2026 National Day of Prayer held on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, he called for an intentional national reset to tackle corruption, unemployment and declining patriotism.

Church of Pentecost Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, outlines four ways to build a new Ghana. Photo credit: Church of Pentecost/Facebook.

Source: Instagram

Apostle Nyamekye urged a “renewing of the mind,” arguing that meaningful national progress can only occur once individuals reject wickedness and embrace ethical living.

He proposed compulsory civic and ethics training from primary school through to tertiary education to build early patriotism.

He also advocated entrepreneurship training to enable 20 per cent of graduates to create jobs.

The cleric warned religious bodies against overemphasising material wealth and rituals, urging them instead to focus on raising righteous individuals who positively influence society.

Finally, he emphasised restoring family values, noting that sustainable societal change must start within households.

Challenging citizens to alter the nation’s course, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, declared.

“May this small body of us, new Ghanaians here and beyond, be fired up by an unconscionable faith in our mission to reset our values and build the Ghana we want.Let us alter the course of this nation for a better Ghana, forever and ever. Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin condemns us all. God bless Ghana," he said.

Minority demands probe into flood task force

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s parliamentary Minority had called for the dissolution and a full parliamentary probe into a presidential anti-flood task force led by Stan Dogbe.

The opposition said the committee, established in March 2025 to address Accra’s drainage challenges, has failed to deliver meaningful results.

They also urged emergency health measures to prevent disease outbreaks, while government officials cite record rainfall as a key contributing factor.

Source: YEN.com.gh