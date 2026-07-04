Otumfuo Osei Tutu II attended the Requiem Mass of the late Mrs Grace Poku at St Peter's Cathedral Basilica in Kumasi on Saturday, July 4, 2026

Viral videos captured the Asantehene's solemn royal procession into the church, complete with a ceremonial umbrella, attendants, and armed security

The late Mrs Grace Poku was the beloved matriarch of the well-known Poku Transport family in Kumasi and the widow of the late Francis Kojo Poku

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The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, joined mourners at the Requiem Mass of the late Mrs Grace Poku, matriarch of the Poku Transport family, held at St Peter's Cathedral Basilica in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Emotional scenes as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II pays his last respects to the late Mrs Grace Poku at a Requiem Mass in Kumasi on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Photo source: @manuelphotography, @ep_usheringagency

Source: Instagram

A video capturing the moment the paramount king arrived at the cathedral has since gone viral on TikTok, drawing widespread attention online.

Grieving Otumfuo attends Grace Poku's funeral

Footage shared online showed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II draped in black kente and adinkra mourning cloth, the customary dress for moments of grief among Akan royalty.

A ceremonial black umbrella, a recognised symbol of Ashanti royal authority, was held over him throughout the procession as clergymen in purple and white vestments and dignitaries welcomed him at the entrance of St Peter's Cathedral Basilica.

Bare-chested subordinates in traditional red and black mourning attire, palace guards, and armed police officers flanked the Asantehene as he entered the church hall.

Otumfuo appeared emotional and near tears during the solemn event to pay his last respects to the deceased, who was the wife of the late entrepreneur Francis Kojo Opoku, popularly known as Poku Transport, and commiserate with her loved ones.

The Asantehene was later seen exchanging pleasantries with high-profile personalities, including the Minister of Education and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale South Constituency, Haruna Iddrisu, and the family of the late Grace Poku.

The Instagram videos of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at late Grace Poku's funeral in Kumasi are below:

Who was the late Mrs Grace Poku?

Mrs Grace Poku was the matriarch of the Poku Transport family, one of the prominent families in Kumasi's commercial and transport landscape.

Before her demise at 92, she was the widow of the late entrepreneur Mr Francis Kojo Poku, popularly known as Poku Transport, who died in 2002.

Her passing drew a distinguished gathering to the cathedral, with the Asantehene's attendance a testament to the esteem in which the family is held in the Ashanti Region.

Reactions to Otumfuo attending Grace Poku's funeral

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kwabena Star commented:

"Asanteman Pope was there too. May you continue to live long, Papa."

Owner of the road said:

"Osei na me suro no."

Dapper_king_ wrote:

"May Mommy rest in peace."

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II share a joyful moment before Ghana's 1-0 victory over Panama at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo meets Ga Mantse in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo encountered the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II in Canada during Ghana's opening group game against Panama in Canada.

The heartwarming interaction between the two revered monarchs captured the attention of many as they cheered on the Black Stars at the stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh