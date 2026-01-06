Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II paid a historic visit to the Ghana Police Service headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, January 6 , 2026

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has showered words of praise on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This comes after the revered chief paid a historic visit to the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Accra on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Speaking at a ceremony held to welcome Otumfuo, IGP Tetteh Yohuno described the Asantehene as the modern-day King Solomon, eulogising the king of the Asante Kingdom for his wisdom and exceptional leadership.

The IGP further praised Otumfuo for resolving some of Ghana's most protracted conflicts, bringing stability where tension once prevailed.

He added that the Asantehene's calm disposition, moral authority, and patience have been instrumental in maintaining peace in the country.

The head of the Ghana Police Service also cited Otumfuo's mediation effort in ending the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute, as well as restoring peace in Yendi and the protracted Bawku conflict.

“Your exceptional mediation skills, which have restored peace in numerous conflicts across our nation, compel me to describe you as the King Solomon of our time,” the IGP is reported to have said in a Citinewsroom report.

Otumfuo storms police headquarters with entourage

Otumfuo's visit to the police headquarters in Accra could be described as a landmark moment.

Before the Asantehene’s arrival, anticipation had built up at the Police headquarters, with the place beautifully decorated to welcome the monarch.

The visit brought together the monarch, top police officials, and other traditional leaders.

IGP Tetteh Yohuno, along with senior officials of the Ghana Police Service, gave the revered Asante king a befitting welcome.

During the visit, Otumfuo was briefed on ongoing efforts aimed at improving public safety and enhancing crime prevention across the country.

In his welcome address, the IGP expressed gratitude to the Otumfuo for his longstanding support of the police service.

“Your support for the Ghana Police Service has been both fatherly and exemplary. I recall that you have hosted several IGPs and police leadership, offering counselling, guidance, and encouragement, with doors always open to us,” he said.

