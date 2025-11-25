President John Mahama has approved a two-year extension for Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The extension allows Yohuno to continue leading the Ghana Police Service despite crossing the retirement age.

Citi News reported that the move is aimed at ensuring continuity in security management and sustaining progress achieved under his leadership.

The extension is yet to be confirmed, though reports indicate that the police council has made the recommendation.

Yohuno's police background

Yohuno was promoted to Commissioner of Police on January 1, 2016, by Mahama during his first term as president.

In January 2012, he was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) and, earlier in 2011, was awarded the Grand Medal for his meritorious service in combating armed robbery and other criminal activities in the country.

Before that, he was the Divisional Commander for Accra Central from November 2007 to May 2009, during which he also doubled as the Accra Regional Operations Commander.

He was later appointed Deputy Accra Regional Commander and rose to become the Regional Commander in 2013 until December 5, 2015, when he became the Director-General of the Motor Transport Traffic Department before a reshuffle that made him the Director General of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

Yohuno was widely described as an officer in line to become an Inspector General of Police.

Yohuno sues Captain Smart for defamation

YEN.com.gh reported that Yohuno sued broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart and Media General Limited for defamation.

Yohuno accused Captain Smart of defamation because he claimed some elements within the Ghana Armed Forces and that some officials of the Ghana Police Service were planning a coup d'état.

Captain Smart also alleged that Yohuno's appointment as Deputy IGP was politically motivated.

