The Ghana Revenue Authority sealed the administration block of Electrochem Ghana Limited at Ada over an unpaid tax liability

GRA officers gave the salt mining company seven days to settle its debt or face full closure of its mining facility

Electrochem officials on site handed over a GH¢200,000 cheque during the operation, which the GRA accepted but described as woefully inadequate

The Ghana Revenue Authority has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Electrochem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the McDan Group of Companies, demanding payment of GH¢6.8 million in outstanding taxes or risk a complete shutdown of its salt mining operations in Ada.

On Wednesday, July 8, officers from the GRA's Compliance Unit visited the salt mining company's premises and sealed off its administration block, citing repeated failed attempts to recover the outstanding amount through demand notices and reminders dating back to 2021.

The Ghana Revenue Authority issues a seven-day ultimatum to Electrochem Ghana Limited over tax liablity. Credit: Electrochem Ghana Limited

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to journalists at the site, Joy News reported that the Accra Area Enforcement Manager, Joseph Annan, said the original debt stood at approximately GH¢8.8 million, including accumulated interest.

During the operation, Electrochem officials presented a cheque of GH¢200,000, which Annan said the GRA accepted despite considering it far short of what is owed.

"...we were given a cheque of GH¢200,000, which, although it is woefully inadequate, we had to accept," he said.

Rather than halt operations entirely, the GRA opted to seal only the administration block, allowing the company to continue production so it could raise funds to clear the remaining balance.

Company officials present during the operation urged the enforcement team to exercise patience, assuring them that Electrochem was actively working to mobilise the funds needed to settle the outstanding liability in full.

Journalist fighting Electrochem dies

Radio Ada journalist Noah Narh Dameh, who was arrested for publishing news deemed defamatory about businessman Daniel McKorley, aka McDan, died in September 2023.

The 49-year-old died at home after a long-standing health issue.

According to The Fourth Estate, Dameh, who was also a deputy station coordinator, had not been well since his release from police custody in December 2022.

The cause of death is yet to be established. Radio Ada described Dameh as a warrior, a defender of rights and an exemplary journalist.

Source: YEN.com.gh