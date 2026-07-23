Ghana's government launched its Big Push Infrastructure Programme, with work already commenced on 87 road and bridge projects nationwide

By the end of June 2026, 13 projects had reached at least 50% completion, including six that had surpassed the 75% mark

Major corridors including Tema-Aflao, Ofankor-Nsawam and Atimpoku-Ho-Aflao are among the key routes recording significant progress

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The government maintains that the Big Push Infrastructure Programme is driving what it describes as the largest coordinated investment in strategic transport infrastructure in recent years.

During the mid-year budget review, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson said work has commenced on 87 projects in total, made up of 74 trunk roads and bridges, 10 urban roads, and 3 feeder roads.

The Finance Minister says the Big Push Infrastructure Programme is driving the largest coordinated investment in transport infrastructure. Credit: Ministry of Roads & Highways/Ministry of Finance

Source: Facebook

As of the end of June 2026, 13 of those projects had reached at least 50% completion.

Six of the 13 had advanced beyond the 75% mark, while a further 15 projects had crossed the 25% completion threshold.

Among the corridors recording notable progress are the Kasoa-Winneba, Takoradi-Agona Junction, Ofankor-Nsawam, Tepa-Goaso, Adentan-Dodowa, Tema-Aflao, Penyi-Aflao, Wenchi-Sawla, Atimpoku-Ho-Aflao, Tumu-Han-Lawra, Tumu-Navrongo and Winneba-Cape Coast-Takoradi roads.

Interchanges and Feeder Roads Also Advancing

Construction on the Suame Interchange Phase II is continuing alongside work on the Sunyani, Tamale and Kumasi Outer Ring Roads.

The government also noted that feeder road projects in the Eastern and Volta Regions are improving access to farming communities and market centres.

The scale of the programme represents a significant commitment to transport connectivity, with investment spread across both urban centres and rural areas in a bid to stimulate economic activity and ease movement of goods and people throughout the country.

The full 2026 mid-year budget review can be found here.

List of road projects captured in 2026 mid-year budget

Kasoa-Winneba

Takoradi-Agona Junction

Ofankor-Nsawam

Tepa-Goaso, Adentan-Dodowa

Tema Aflao, Penyi-Aflao

Wenchi-Sawla

Atimpoku-Ho-Aflao

Tumu-Han-Lawra

Tumu-Navrongo

Winneba-Cape Coast-Takoradi Roads

Suame Interchange Phase II

Sunyani Outer Ring Roads

Tamale Outer Ring Roads

Kumasi Outer Ring Roads

Accra-Kumasi Expressway

Adawso-Ekye Amanfrom Bridge

Dambai Bridge

Agricultural Enclave Roads Programme

Source: YEN.com.gh