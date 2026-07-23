2026 Mid-Year Budget Review: List of Road Projects Captured In Finance Minister’s Presentation
- Ghana's government launched its Big Push Infrastructure Programme, with work already commenced on 87 road and bridge projects nationwide
- By the end of June 2026, 13 projects had reached at least 50% completion, including six that had surpassed the 75% mark
- Major corridors including Tema-Aflao, Ofankor-Nsawam and Atimpoku-Ho-Aflao are among the key routes recording significant progress
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The government maintains that the Big Push Infrastructure Programme is driving what it describes as the largest coordinated investment in strategic transport infrastructure in recent years.
During the mid-year budget review, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson said work has commenced on 87 projects in total, made up of 74 trunk roads and bridges, 10 urban roads, and 3 feeder roads.
As of the end of June 2026, 13 of those projects had reached at least 50% completion.
Six of the 13 had advanced beyond the 75% mark, while a further 15 projects had crossed the 25% completion threshold.
Among the corridors recording notable progress are the Kasoa-Winneba, Takoradi-Agona Junction, Ofankor-Nsawam, Tepa-Goaso, Adentan-Dodowa, Tema-Aflao, Penyi-Aflao, Wenchi-Sawla, Atimpoku-Ho-Aflao, Tumu-Han-Lawra, Tumu-Navrongo and Winneba-Cape Coast-Takoradi roads.
Interchanges and Feeder Roads Also Advancing
Construction on the Suame Interchange Phase II is continuing alongside work on the Sunyani, Tamale and Kumasi Outer Ring Roads.
The government also noted that feeder road projects in the Eastern and Volta Regions are improving access to farming communities and market centres.
The scale of the programme represents a significant commitment to transport connectivity, with investment spread across both urban centres and rural areas in a bid to stimulate economic activity and ease movement of goods and people throughout the country.
The full 2026 mid-year budget review can be found here.
List of road projects captured in 2026 mid-year budget
- Kasoa-Winneba
- Takoradi-Agona Junction
- Ofankor-Nsawam
- Tepa-Goaso, Adentan-Dodowa
- Tema Aflao, Penyi-Aflao
- Wenchi-Sawla
- Atimpoku-Ho-Aflao
- Tumu-Han-Lawra
- Tumu-Navrongo
- Winneba-Cape Coast-Takoradi Roads
- Suame Interchange Phase II
- Sunyani Outer Ring Roads
- Tamale Outer Ring Roads
- Kumasi Outer Ring Roads
- Accra-Kumasi Expressway
- Adawso-Ekye Amanfrom Bridge
- Dambai Bridge
- Agricultural Enclave Roads Programme
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.