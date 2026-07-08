The DVLA denied reports of missing public funds following viral allegations that a service personnel stole GH¢308,300 from the agency

NSS personnel appeared before an Accra Circuit Court accused of siphoning funds via unauthorised Mobile Money transfers over seven weeks

The court granted Ghartey GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties, with his next court appearance scheduled for August 4, 2026

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has pushed back against reports of missing public funds, insisting that no money is unaccounted for following viral claims that a National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel attached to the authority made off with GH¢308,300.

The denial follows the appearance of NSS personnel Ebenezer Ghartey before an Accra Circuit Court, where he was charged with stealing GH¢308,300 through a series of unauthorised Mobile Money transactions.

The CEO of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, denies missing funds after an NSS personnel was charged with stealing GH¢308,000. Photo credit: Julius Neequaye Kotey/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

How the alleged GH¢308k theft unfolded

According to the charge before the court, Ghartey systematically moved funds from his supervisor's MTN merchant account over a period of seven weeks without authorisation.

The money allegedly went towards purchasing a Hyundai Elantra, a Samsung television and home furniture, with additional funds reportedly used to cover school fees.

Despite the court proceedings, the DVLA has maintained that no public funds are missing and that the accounts of the authority remain intact.

The Accra Circuit Court granted Ghartey bail of GH¢100,000, secured by three sureties. He is scheduled to reappear before the court on August 4, 2026.

The case has drawn public attention given the nature of the alleged transactions and the sums involved, with the DVLA moving to reassure the public that its financial controls remain sound.

Read the IG post below:

MTN MoMo fraudster loses his cool

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a MoMo scammer’s conversation with a woman had gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online.

The woman showed composure and wit, pretending to cooperate while frustrating the fraudster until he lost his cool.

The viral exchange raised awareness and also reminded Ghanaians of the growing risk of Momo fraud, and how to approach it.

Source: YEN.com.gh