The Auditor-General declared two AMA land lease agreements null and void after the Assembly bypassed mandatory Finance Minister approval

AMA leased two parcels of public land at Kaneshie and South Ridge to Hamm Company Limited for 40 and 50 years, respectively

The Auditor-General's report also found AMA paid GH¢2.98 million in commissions to outsource revenue collection

The Auditor-General has invalidated two land lease agreements signed by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), ruling them "null and void and of no legal effect" after the Assembly leased public land worth GH¢5.14 million to a private company without obtaining the written consent of Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The finding is contained in the Auditor-General's Report on the Accounts of District Assemblies for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

Ato Forson Caught Off Guard As AMA Leases 2 Public Lands For 90yrs Without Approval

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The Chronicle reported that the report found that AMA entered into two separate agreements with Hamm Company Limited without satisfying the requirements of Regulation 157 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378), which obligates a Principal Spending Officer to secure the Finance Minister's written approval before leasing any public land. The law is explicit that any lease executed without that prior approval carries no legal force.

The first parcel, a 1.09-acre plot at Kaneshie in the Okaikwei South District, was leased on 16 September 2025 for 40 years at a lump sum of GH¢2.14 million, with an option to extend the lease by a further 25 years.

The second, a one-acre plot at South Ridge in the Ashiedu Keteke District near the Ghana Maritime Authority Head Office, was leased on 19 December 2025 for 50 years at a lump sum of GH¢3 million, also with a 25-year renewal option.

Beyond the approval failure, auditors found no evidence that the rental values for either property were determined through the competitive auction process required by law.

The Auditor-General also raised concern that the lengthy lease terms effectively blocked the Assembly from using the land for future public services or development.

The report directed AMA to recover both parcels and record them in its asset register, while ensuring all future leases comply fully with the relevant regulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh