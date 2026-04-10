Ghana Maritime Authority Confirms Nine Deaths in Volta Lake Boat Accident

The Ghana Maritime Authority has confirmed that nine people died after a boat carrying 14 passengers capsized on Volta Lake in the East Gonja District

Authorities rescued five male survivors while search teams continue efforts to locate two missing persons,

The Savannah Regional Minister, Salisu Be-Awuribe, said government agencies are mobilising support to assist the affected families

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The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has confirmed the death of nine people following a tragic boat accident on the Volta Lake in the East Gonja District.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, around 5:30 pm, between Sikakope and Mataiko along the Yeji–Congo route.

The Ghana Maritime Authority confirms the death of nine people in a boat accident in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region. Photo credit: Johner Images - Walstrom, Susanne/Getty Images & UGC

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 9, 2026, the GMA said the boat, carrying 14 passengers, reportedly capsized due to rough weather conditions.

Below are the details of the boat accident, as contained in the GMA statement:

14 passengers were on board.

Five survivors (males) were brought to safety during a search-and-rescue operation.

Nine people were unfortunately feared dead; seven bodies (two women and five children) were recovered.

Search teams continue to look for two missing persons.

The GMA consequently extended its condolences to the grieving families while expressing concern that none of the passengers were wearing life jackets.

“The GMA is gravely concerned to report that none of the passengers were wearing life jackets. This disregard for safety regulations was a major factor in this loss of life. We remind the public that life jackets are a legal requirement for all water travel,” it said.

“The Authority remains committed to enforcing these laws to prevent future tragedies. Our deepest condolences go out to the grieving families,” it added.

Savannah Regional Minister speaks on boat accident

Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Minister, Salisu Be-Awuribe, said in an interview with Joy News that authorities are mobilising support for the affected families.

“We’ve directed the district National Disaster Management Organisation officers to quickly move to the site and see what other packages are available to give to them,” he said.

“We are also mobilising resources to assist the affected families, but it is unfortunate that we lost nine patriots’ lives,” he added.

Read the GMA statement on Facebook below:

15 die in Keke Krachi boat disaster

In a related development, a similar accident was recorded on the Volta Lake near Kete Krachi on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

The Ghana Maritime Authority confirmed that the accident resulted in 15 fatalities, including 11 children aged between 2 and 14, and four adults comprising three women and one man.

Four other adults who were on board the boat fortunately survived the accident.

The bodies of 12 deceased individuals were deposited at the Kete Krachi and Worawora Government Hospital mortuaries, while the remaining three children were laid to rest.

According to the Ghana Maritime Authority, the boat was grossly overloaded.

A specialised team, including maritime inspectors and a navy task force, was deployed to establish the cause and hold all responsible parties fully accountable.

A Casualty Investigations Committee was also constituted with the Ministry of Transport to ensure urgent policy changes.

Vice President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, donates life jackets and relief items to the Krachi West community following a boat accident. Photo credit: Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Vice President donates life jackets to Kete Krachi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, had visited Krachi West after a boat accident killed 15 people.

She donated more than 600 life jackets, cash, food, and relief supplies to support the affected community.

The Vice President urged boat operators to enforce safety and also promised long-term government action.

Source: YEN.com.gh