A female passenger died instantly after a Toyota Voxy veered off the Sefwi Wiawso-Asawinso Highway and plunged into a stream

The driver lost control while attempting to avoid a pothole on the stretch between communities 81 and 82 in the Western North Region

Residents and motorists blamed the dangerous state of the highway and appealed to authorities to rehabilitate the road

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One person has been killed and seven others injured after yet another commercial Toyota Voxy crash.

The car lost control and crashed into a stream along the Sefwi Wiawso-Asawinso Highway in the Western North Region on July 9.

One dead after Toyota Voxy veers off the Sefwi Wiawso-Asawinso Highway into a stream. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

The Commercial Toyota Voxy continues to cause road casualties despite being banned from use back in April 2026.

3News reported that the crash took place when the vehicle had collected eight passengers from Asawinso and was en route to Anyanfuri when the driver attempted to navigate around a deep pothole and lost control of the car.

According to eyewitnesses, the Toyota Voxy veered off the road after the driver swerved to avoid the pothole, rolled into surrounding bush, struck a culvert and ultimately fell into a stream nearby.

A female passenger died at the scene, while the driver and the remaining seven passengers were left with varying degrees of injury.

Existing Toyota Voxy safety concerns

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian Toyota Voxy driver previously opened up about the negative perception of the controversial vehicles.

He did not believe the car was inherently dangerous but pointed to human factors and poor maintenance as the real issues.

The Voxy gained notoriety for being prone to road crashes. The authority has noted that Voxy crashes represent less than 1% of national figures.

However, their regional impact is disproportionately high in the Bono Region, where Voxy crashes account for 14.6% of all crashes.

In the North East Region, the figure is at 12.7%, and in the Western Central Region, the figure is at 11.0%.

Source: YEN.com.gh