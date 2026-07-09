A helicopter carrying Zambia's Vice President and 8 other passengers crashed at Nakonde on July 9, 2026

Asaase 99.5 reported the incident, as visuals from the scene began circulating online

All passengers on board were confirmed safe following the crash

Zambia's Vice President Mutale Nalumango has survived a helicopter crash that occurred at Nakonde on Wednesday, July 9, 2026, along with eight other people on board.

Zambia's Vice President Mutale Nalumango and eight others escapes injury after a helicopter crash in Nakonde. Image credit: The Guardian, iSock/fotostorm

Source: UGC

Ghanaian radio station Asaase 99.5 was among the first outlets to report the incident, as images and footage of the downed aircraft began circulating widely on social media.

The visuals showed the crashed helicopter surrounded by officers who had moved in to secure the scene and assist those involved.

Zambia VP, 8 others confirmed safe

Despite the severity of the crash, early reports confirmed that all nine individuals on board, including the Vice President, escaped without fatal injury.

The news drew significant relief given the alarming nature of the footage that had spread online before official confirmation came through.

Nakonde is a town in northern Zambia, situated near the border with Tanzania. No further details regarding the cause of the crash or the condition of the aircraft had been released at the time of the initial reports.

A Facebook post below has shared footage from the scene of the reported plane crash involving Zambia’s Vice President Mutale Nalumango.

3 perish in aircraft crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a search-and-rescue operation for a missing private plane ended in tragedy early June 21, 2026, after rescue teams found the wreckage of the aircraft, which contained three remains in a wooded area near a Maryland residential neighbourhood.

The single-engine Piper Cherokee was carrying three individuals when it went down in the woods near Bowie, Maryland, a suburb located outside Washington, D.C.

Officials confirmed that the pilot and both passengers aboard the aircraft were pronounced dead immediately after emergency responders located the crash site.

Source: YEN.com.gh