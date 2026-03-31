A Toyota Voxy driver said many accidents are linked to worn-out tyres that are not replaced after import.

He explained that shared use of vehicles without proper checks also increases the risk of faults and accidents.

The driver warned that overspeeding, especially on curves, remains a major danger due to the vehicle’s strong engine.

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A Ghanaian Toyota Voxy driver has opened up on what he believes is the real cause behind the increasing number of road accidents involving the popular vehicle.

Chief Voxy driver shares simple secret to avoiding road accidents. Image credit: On The Move (with Steve), DKO

Source: TikTok

Speaking in an interview with a street interviewer on TikTok, the driver addressed the ongoing perception that the Toyota Voxy is not a safe car due to the number of crashes associated with it.

According to him, after owning and driving the vehicle himself, he does not believe the car is inherently dangerous.

Chief Voxy driver shared safety tips

Instead, he pointed to human factors and poor maintenance as the real issues.

He said:

“I heard people saying the Toyota Voxy is not a good car because of the crashes, but after I got one, I realised it is not as bad as people say."

One of the key issues he highlighted was the use of worn-out tyres.

He noted that many imported vehicles arrive in Ghana with used tyres, yet owners fail to replace them before putting the cars into active use.

He stressed that tyres have expiry dates, and driving long distances under hot weather conditions with old tyres significantly increases the risk of a burst, which can easily lead to an accident.

“If your tyre bursts while driving, there is almost nothing you can do,” he added.

Chief Voxy driver raised concerns among drivers

The driver also raised concerns about how some Voxy vehicles are used for commercial purposes. According to him, drivers often share the same car without properly checking for faults after each trip.

He explained that one driver may return from a journey and hand over the car to another person, who then drives off without inspecting its condition, increasing the chances of mechanical failure on the road.

Touching on another common claim, he dismissed the idea that steering position is the cause of accidents, noting that whether left or right, it is not a major factor if the driver is careful.

However, he emphasised that speed is a serious concern.

He shared that the Toyota Voxy comes with powerful engines, ranging from 2.0 to 2.5, which makes it capable of high speeds.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He warned that even at 80 km/h, the vehicle can feel much faster, putting drivers at risk if they are not experienced.

Advising fellow drivers, he urged them to prioritise safety at all times, especially on sharp curves.

He said"

“Because of the speed power of the Voxy, when you reach a sharp curve, do not go beyond 60."

His comments have added a new perspective to the ongoing debate, shifting the focus from Toyota Voxy itself to how it is handled on Ghana’s roads.

A Ghanaian mechanic raises an alarm over what he describes as risky work in converting some Toyota Voxy models. Image credit: Adu Philip, hoose_garageja

Source: UGC

Ghanaian mechanic laments poor Toyota Voxy conversions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian auto mechanic, Adu Philip, has raised concerns about the safety of some converted Toyota Voxy vehicles after inspecting one brought to his workshop.

He pointed out that the hydraulic brake lines had been wrongly twisted and straightened during the steering conversion process, which could affect the braking.

Philip stressed that the issue was not the Toyota Voxy itself, but rather poor workmanship during the left-to-right steering conversion done by some artisans in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh