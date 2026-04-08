Toyota Voxy vehicles have been deemed unsafe for commercial transport due to design flaws and safety concerns

A National Road Safety Authority directive followed an investigation into the growing use of the minivans for commercial transport

Recommendations include bans on right-hand drive imports and immediate safety regulations for public transport vehicles

The National Road Safety Authority has banned the use of Toyota Voxy vehicles for commercial transport.

Graphic Online reported that the government has cited safety concerns linked to their design and illegal modifications.

Ghana Bans Toyota Voxy From Commercial Transport Over Road Safety Risks. Credit: Junko Kimura/Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

The directive follows an investigation into the growing use of the Voxy minivan as public transport, particularly after being converted from right-hand drive to left-hand drive.

Presenting the committee’s final report in Accra on Wednesday, April 8, the Chairman, Godwin Kafui Ayetor, described the situation as a major threat to passenger safety.

“The manufacturer informed us that the Toyota Voxy is a minivan designed for young middle-class families, not for commercial passenger use. In other words, it is not designed for high mileage and is intended for use on paved roads."

Ayetor noted that the vehicle’s limitations become more pronounced when deployed for long-distance or rough terrain operations, adding that more robust alternatives exist for such purposes.

The committee found that many of the Voxy vehicles have undergone extensive structural modifications.

These include changes to suspension systems by unlicensed operators.

The committee also noted regulatory failings that have seen the Voxy vehicles illegally imported because they are originaly right hand vehicles, which are not allowed into Ghana.

Existing Toyota Voxy safety concerns

The Voxy had started to raise eyebrows in the past year because of its perception of being dangerous on the road.

A Ghanaian Toyota Voxy driver previously opened up on what he believes is the real cause behind the increasing number of road accidents involving the notorious vehicle.

He did not believe the car was inherently dangerous. Instead, he pointed to human factors and poor maintenance as the real issues.

One of the key issues he highlighted in a TikTok video was the use of worn-out tyres.

Chief Voxy driver shares simple secret to avoiding road accidents. Credit: On The Move (with Steve), DKO

Source: TikTok

He noted that many imported vehicles arrive in Ghana with used tyres, yet owners fail to replace them before putting the cars into active use.

The driver also raised concerns about how some Voxy vehicles are used for commercial purposes.

He warned that even at 80 km/h, the vehicle can feel much faster, putting drivers at risk if they are not experienced.

Ghanaian mechanic laments poor Toyota Voxy conversions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian auto mechanic, Adu Philip, raised concerns about the safety of some converted Toyota Voxy vehicles after inspecting one brought to his workshop.

He pointed out that the hydraulic brake lines had been wrongly twisted and straightened during the steering conversion process, which could affect the braking.

Philip stressed that the issue was not the Toyota Voxy itself, but rather poor workmanship during the left-to-right steering conversion done by some artisans in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh