Ghana Meteorological Agency Lists Areas to Face Thunderstorms Today, July 13
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a forecast for thunderstorms and rain over the northern and transition belt areas
- Residents in the forest and hilly areas faced reduced visibility due to early morning mist and fog on Monday, July 13, 2026
- Sunny intervals were expected to spread across the country in the afternoon before thunderstorms returned later in the day
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Monday, July 13, 2026, predicting a mixed day of rain, fog, sunshine, and returning storms across several parts of the country.
GMet warned that the day would open with thunderstorms and rainfall affecting communities in the northern regions and the transition belt.
Residents along the coast and in middle sector areas were also advised to prepare for scattered showers during the early hours.
Those living in forested and hilly terrain faced an additional hazard in the form of early morning mist and fog, which GMet said could significantly reduce visibility.
Motorists and pedestrians in these zones were urged to exercise caution, particularly during the early hours when weather conditions were expected to be at their most hazardous.
Conditions were forecast to ease as the day progressed, with sunny intervals expected to develop across the country during the afternoon hours.
However, GMet cautioned that the respite would be temporary.
Thunderstorms were forecast to return to parts of the middle, transition, and northern sectors later in the day, bringing a second round of unsettled weather before nightfall.
Ghanaians travelling or commuting on Monday were advised to monitor conditions closely, particularly in areas identified as most vulnerable to the returning storms later in the day.
Read the Monday morning weather update from GMet on X below:
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YEN.com.gh also reported that President John Mahama has emphasised community involvement in restoring Accra post-flooding through a two-day clean-up exercise.
He described the capital as a resilient city and indicated that it will bounce back with collective effort from citizens, while also addressing measures to prevent flooding.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.