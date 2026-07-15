YEN.com.gh breaks down the main crimes Ghanaians travelling to the US should be concerned about falling victim to

The US remains a popular destination for Ghanaians who are looking for new opportunities and greener pastures. However, at the back of some minds are concerns about crime, especially in some urban areas.

While there have been reports of Ghanaians suffering from violent crime over the years, the good news is that these are rare occurrences.

Crime in the US has generally been declining over the last few years. Credit: Marcos Calvo/Scott Olson

Source: Getty Images

Overall crime in the US has been falling for several years, with preliminary 2025 FBI data showing that violent crime decreased by an estimated 9.3%, among others.

A report from the Council on Criminal Justice indicated that reported levels of 11 of the 13 offences covered in this report were lower in 2025 than in 2024.

Drug crimes were the only offence category that increased (+7%); sexual assault remained even.

That builds on 2024, when overall violent crime declined 4.5% from 2023. However, Ghanaians moving to the US still need to be wary of other forms of crime that can turn a dream into a nightmare.

List of crimes Ghanaians in the US should be wary of

Immigration and visa impersonation scams

The FBI has noted that scammers posing as USCIS, DHS, ICE, or IRS officials contact foreign nationals, often students, claiming a visa or immigration status problem, then demand urgent payment or personal information to avoid “deportation.”

The FBI has documented this scheme targeting international students broadly, and state consumer-protection offices note that immigrants with limited English proficiency are disproportionately targeted.

Individual states have also warned of the same. For example, the New York Department of State has in the past issued a warning against immigration scams.

Visa-fee Fraud

Unfortunately, Ghanaians have allegedly been targets of fraud from their own while in the US

In May 2025, Ghana's embassy in Washington, DC, was temporarily closed after an internal investigation found that a locally recruited IT staffer had run a five-year scheme redirecting visa and passport applicants to a private company that charged unauthorised extra fees.

This shows that scrutiny is warranted even with processes that appear official or embassy-affiliated.

Predatory “Immigration Consultants”

In the US, only licensed attorneys or Department of Justice-accredited representatives may legally provide immigration advice.

Unlicensed notaries or “consultants” who offer to file paperwork or “guarantee” faster visas, green cards, or work permits for a fee are a well-documented scam pattern and are distinct from the legitimate but limited services notaries can provide (witnessing signatures, translation).

Imposter and bank-fraud scams

Nationally, imposter scams (fake bank-security alerts, fake government calls) were the most-reported fraud category in the US in 2025.

The US Federal Trade Commission noted in June 2026 that people reported losing a staggering $3.5 billion to imposter scams in 2025

Ghanaians new to the US who may be unfamiliar with US banking norms and communication conventions are natural targets for these schemes, which typically start with a message claiming an account has been compromised and pressuring the victim to “move money to protect it.”

Theft and pickpocketing

As with any newcomer to a country, the most statistically likely everyday risk is theft.

Pickpocketing and bag-snatching in crowded transit hubs, airports, and unfamiliar neighbourhoods are known to happen in the US.

Violent crime

US violent crime is at or near a multi-decade low. FBI data show that violent crime fell an estimated 9.3% from 2024 to 2025, following a 4.5% decline in 2024, the lowest recorded rate since 1969.

Violent crime is not a top realistic concern for most people going about ordinary daily life, but standard urban-safety awareness still applies.

Ghana has been rocked by reports of its nationals being victims of violent attacks in the US over the years.

Source: YEN.com.gh