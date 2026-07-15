The UK Home Office shared a video cautioning travellers, including Ghanaians on the detention process they might face at the airport and borders

Footage showed Border Force officers conducting a baggage search, biometric verification, and interviews on a man entering as a skilled worker dependant

The UK Home Office announced that over 34,000 people have been refused entry and returned from UK ports since July 2024

The UK Home Office has issued a stark warning to travellers, including Ghanaians, about the detention process they may face upon arrival at the UK border if immigration officers flag them for further checks.

The UK Home Office, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, warns travellers about the detention process at the airports during arrivals. Photo source: @ukhomeoffice, Teresa Suarez/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, the government department responsible for immigration and border security showed footage of a Ghanaian man's detention at a UK port of entry.

The man had arrived seeking entry as a skilled worker dependant, but officers quickly grew suspicious after discovering a crib sheet in his luggage, raising concerns about him relocating to the country through a possible marriage of convenience.

UK Home Office shares border detention process

The clip walked viewers through the full detention process step by step carried out by airport and customs officials at the airport upon arrival.

After the initial flagging of the Ghanaian man who arrived in the country with a valid visa, customs agents assisted UK Border Force officers with a thorough baggage search.

The suspect's biometric data was then verified, and he was taken into a private room for a one-on-one interview where officers pressed him with detailed questions to assess whether his visa application was genuine.

The sequence of checks ultimately led to the man being denied entry and returned.

The Home Office was direct in its messaging: arriving at the UK border does not guarantee entry.

Officers are empowered to detain, question, and search any passenger where suspicion arises, and those believed to be misusing their visas will be turned away.

The department confirmed that more than 34,000 people have been refused entry and returned from UK ports since July 2024, a figure that underscores how actively Border Force is enforcing immigration rules.

Caution for Ghanaians Travelling to the UK

The warning carries particular weight for Ghanaians, many of whom travel to the UK on various visa categories, including as dependants of skilled workers.

Immigration officers are trained to probe inconsistencies between a traveller's story and the documents they carry, and the discovery of any coaching material can immediately elevate scrutiny.

The Home Office's message is clear: passengers should be prepared to answer questions truthfully and independently, and any attempt to rehearse or fabricate answers risks not only denial of entry but potential further consequences.

The Instagram video detailing the detention process in the UK is below:

UK's detention process stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Eabubacar commented:

"Those countries aren't accountable? And the airlines or the airport of the origin destination? Some legal actions or sanctions would mitigate a little bit."

Anees Ur Rehman said:

"It's better if you put metal detectors on public places because a lot of people walk around with knives, and it's scary."

Nita Gajjar wrote:

"Is that only at the airport, because it doesn't happen at Dover."

UK updates visa requirements for African countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about the updated UK visa requirements that affected Ghana and 32 other African nations, requiring travellers to meet new documentation and financial conditions.

As Ghanaians prepare for potentially greater challenges in securing their visas, many are left wondering how these changes will impact their aspirations for travel, education, and reunification with families in the UK.

Source: YEN.com.gh