The US Department of Justice released a statement on July 14 detailing the charges against Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, aka Abu Trica, and his alleged co-conspirator Daniel Yussif

Court records allege both men led a criminal network that used AI-powered tools and fake personas to defraud elderly American widows and divorcees out of millions of dollars

Yussif remains in custody in Ghana after a court denied him bail in April, with his extradition process still ongoing

The US Department of Justice has shed new light on the alleged role of Daniel Yussif, also known as Denteni or Slab, in the romance fraud network linked to Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica.

The United States' Department of Justice details Abu Trica's accomplice, Daniel Yussif's alleged key role in their $8m fraud scheme. Image credit: @abena_oforiwaa22, @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

A statement from the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio, published on Tuesday, July 14, detailed how both men allegedly served as leaders of a sophisticated criminal operation targeting vulnerable elderly Americans between April 2023 and November 2025.

Abu Trica and Daniel Yussif's scheme explained

According to court records cited in the statement, Abu Trica and Yussif directed a network that used online dating platforms and social media to identify and pursue victims, particularly widows and divorcees, with the US Justice Department calling them "leaders"of the group.

They allegedly deployed AI-driven video technology to impersonate fictitious female characters, while associates in Ghana maintained direct contact with victims through encrypted messaging apps and phone calls to sustain the deception.

Victims were reportedly drawn in by fabricated stories involving gold or diamond inheritances before being persuaded to send money via wire transfer to accounts under the conspirators' control. Funds were then funnelled to co-conspirators in Ghana and laundered through bogus businesses and bank accounts, with the operation relying on money mules both in Ghana and within Ghanaian immigrant communities in the United States.

Daniel Yussif still in Ghana as extradition continues

While Abu Trica was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025 and extradited to the United States on July 9 following a lengthy legal process, Yussif's situation remains unresolved. He is currently in custody in Ghana, with his extradition proceedings still under way.

Unlike the high-profile attention that surrounded Abu Trica's case, Yussif's process has attracted significantly less public interest. The most recent reports on his status indicate that the Gbese District Court denied him bail in April, after his legal team argued he should be released on similar terms to those Abu Trica had been temporarily granted earlier in proceedings. Following Abu Trica's extradition, demonstrations broke out calling for Yussif's release on compassionate grounds.

Abu Trica's seized assets emerge

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Justice Department laid out the assets seized from Abu Trica following his extradition to the United States.

The statement listed assets seized by international law enforcement partners to include a mansion in Ghana, a Lamborghini, Tesla Cybertruck, Mercedes Benz, and BMW.

Source: YEN.com.gh