A Graphic Communications Group Ltd staff member was allegedly assaulted by Nungua Police officers who mistook him for an armed robber

The police officers in unmarked black clothing reportedly carried out the assault on July 13 and detained him

The Graphic Communications Group Ltd resident medical officer outlined the injuries the staff suffered from the attack

A staff member of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) has been hospitalised after police officers from the Nungua Police Station in Accra beat him, having wrongly identified him as an armed robber.

Aliu Mahama, who works in GCGL's Transport Unit, said the attack happened at around 10 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2026, while he was buying kenkey for his children near GREDA Estate.

A Daily Graphic Staff has accused police officers of assaulting him. Credit: Daily Graphic

Source: Facebook

Daily Graphic reported that Mahama was outside trying to reach his children to collect the food when a white Toyota pickup with no police markings pulled up.

A man leapt from the vehicle and ordered him to the ground before another struck him across the head with a stick, knocking him down.

The men, dressed entirely in black, accused him of being an armed robber, demanded he raise his hands, and threatened to shoot him if he resisted.

Mahama said he pleaded with the officers to walk with him to his house, just a few doors away, so his family and neighbours could confirm his identity. They refused.

He was handcuffed and placed in the vehicle, and the group drove to Zongo Junction, where they left him inside the truck for roughly three hours while they flagged down taxis on the roadside.

He said every attempt to explain himself during this period was met with slaps and blows. Upon arriving at the Nungua Police Station, officers ordered him to lie on the ground and proceeded to kick him and strike him across his body with what he described as a metal object.

Mahama's brother eventually came to the station after police made contact with him, and a woman at the station intervened once she heard his account.

Police officers identified

When Mahama returned to the station the following day to file a formal complaint, he identified some of the officers involved.

One had previously given his phone number to Mahama's daughter; Mahama recognised him as the driver of the pickup and the individual who had hit him on the head with the stick. The officers, when questioned by the Station Commander, denied involvement. Mahama was subsequently taken to a separate office where his complaint was formally recorded.

Dr Jacqui Barnes, the Resident Medical Officer at GCGL who is treating Mahama, said he presented with headaches, pain in both eyes, and widespread bodily pain.

On examination, she found swelling around both eyes and bleeding inside both eyes, with the left more severely affected.

She also documented a haematoma on the back of the right thigh with a superficial laceration, and a second haematoma on the outer side of the left thigh.

Source: YEN.com.gh