The wife of Eric Antwi Doku, the suspected gang leader killed by police in February 2026, wept bitterly at his funeral

Doku and his gang were accused of robbing and killing the father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi, CEO of Ghana Gold Board

The sparse attendance at the funeral drew significant attention online, reflecting the circumstances surrounding his death

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Patricia Osei Boateng, the wife of Eric Antwi Doku, a suspected armed robber who died in a police shootout in February 2026, broke down in tears at his funeral, drawing widespread attention on social media.

Wife of Eric Antwi Doku, the suspected gang leader killed by police, weeps at a funeral marked by sparse attendance. Image credit: ondatnews/Instagram

Source: UGC

Dressed entirely in black, the actress and mother stood out at the ceremony as her two young daughters flanked her in white.

The visibly distraught woman, who herself faces criminal charges linked to the case, wept openly throughout the service, with footage and images from the event circulating rapidly online.

Doku Antwi's funeral attendance raises eyebrows

Beyond the emotional scenes, the modest turnout at the funeral became a talking point in its own right.

Compared to typical Ghanaian and especially actresses' husbands' funerals, the gathering was noticeably small, with many observers suggesting the event was either deliberately kept private or that few were willing to attend given the circumstances surrounding Doku's death and the nature of the allegations against him. No well-known celebrities were spotted at the gathering.

The colour of his coffin also attracted a lot of attention, as it featured striking gold and white details.

Doku and his gang were accused of carrying out the robbery and killing of Andrews Amakwa Gyamfi, father-in-law of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.

The incident shook many in the country, partly due to the high-profile connection to one of Ghana's most prominent public figures.

When police closed in on Doku following the killing, he reportedly refused to surrender. A gun battle ensued between him and officers, resulting in his death in February 2026. Three other suspects allegedly involved in the robbery were subsequently arrested and have been cooperating with investigators.

The Instagram post below contains footage from the funeral held for Doku Antwi, the prime suspect accused of the death of Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law.

Doku Antwi's gang linked to multiple robberies

Doku had been on law enforcement's radar before the Gyamfi incident. Authorities linked him and his associates to a string of armed robberies, and he had reportedly featured on a wanted list before the fatal confrontation with police.

His wife's public grief at the funeral, set against the backdrop of the serious charges she herself faces, struck a chord with many who followed the story online.

Social media users who reacted to the funeral coverage shared pointed opinions.

mirror4120 wrote:

"If you lead by a gun, you die by a gun...."

graceful_cayan commented:

"He died the same day."

iamelforsons added:

"Deep new format of white-minded hustler 💪 😂😂."

The Facebook video below shows IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno addressing what led to the death of prime murder suspect Doku.

Ntonso residents exhume Duku Antwi remains

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that residents of Ntonso in the Ashanti Region took matters into their own hands after discovering that a man linked to the killing of Andrews Kwame Amankwah, father-in-law of GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi, had been buried in their community cemetery.

A video circulated on X on July 13, 2026, by askghmedia, showed a community member explaining how the situation unfolded.

According to the resident, word spread through Ntonso that the deceased, who was reportedly the late husband of Ghanaian actress Patricia, had been involved in the murder of Amankwah before he himself passed away.

Source: YEN.com.gh