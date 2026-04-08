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DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil: Black Maria Team Gets New Leader Amid Ibrahim Mahama Police Brutality Claims
Ghana

DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil: Black Maria Team Gets New Leader Amid Ibrahim Mahama Police Brutality Claims

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read
  • DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil steps down as leader of the Inspector General of Police’s special operations team amid police brutality claims
  • Superintendent Augustine Dawson Amoah took over the reins with a focus on unity and professionalism
  • A formal handing-over ceremony took place at the National Police Training School signalling new leadership

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The leader of the Inspector General of Police’s special operations team, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil, has handed over from his post amid police brutality allegations against him by artist Ibrahim Mahama.

Jalil handed over to Superintendent Augustine Dawson Amoah, who will be supported by three other senior officers.

DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil: Black Maria Team Gets New Leader Amid Ibrahim Mahama Police Brutality Claims
DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil: Black Maria Team Gets New Leader Amid Ibrahim Mahama Police Brutality Claims
Source: Facebook

According to a statement on Facebook, a formal handing-over ceremony was held at the National Police Training School on April 7.

He urged personnel to give their full cooperation and support to the new leadership.

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Amoah, in his address, assured the team of his commitment to effective leadership and called for unity, discipline, and professionalism in the execution of their duties.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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