Thunderstorms and rain are set to hit parts of the central and western northern sector this evening and continue through the night

Southern Ghana will experience cloudy skies with occasional light rain or drizzle throughout the forecast period

By early Thursday morning, mist and fog patches are likely to develop over coastal, forest, and mountainous areas across most of the country

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Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are forecast to develop over parts of the central and western portions of Ghana's northern sector on the evening of July 15, with the wet conditions expected to persist well into the night.

Southern Ghana will see a different but still unsettled picture, with predominantly cloudy skies and bouts of light rain or drizzle anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period.

Ghana Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms Expected in Northern Sector on July 15 Evening

Source: Getty Images

Isolated showers are also forecast for sections of the transition and middle sector, with Kete Krachi and Atebubu among the areas likely to receive rainfall.

Conditions are expected to shift by the early hours of Thursday morning, when overcast skies will dominate across most parts of the country. Slight rain and drizzle are likely to continue in several areas, while mist and fog patches are forecast to form over coastal zones, forested regions, and elevated terrain including mountainous areas.

Residents in affected areas were advised in an update on X to take precautions during travel, particularly in the evening and overnight hours when visibility may be reduced due to the combination of rainfall, mist, and fog.

Source: YEN.com.gh