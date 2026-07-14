Southern Ghana is set to remain mostly cloudy into the night, while northern areas will see partly cloudy conditions

Isolated thunderstorms and rainfall are likely over parts of the northern, transition, and middle sectors of the country

Mist and fog patches are expected to form over coastal, forest, and mountainous areas by early Wednesday morning

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Ghana is facing unsettled weather conditions on Tuesday, with overcast skies and the prospect of thunderstorms across several parts of the country.

According to the latest forecast, southern Ghana will stay largely cloud-covered through the night, while the north is set to experience partly cloudy conditions.

Ghana Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Thunderstorms Expected Across Parts of the Country. Credit: Joern Pollex

Source: Getty Images

The more active weather is expected across the northern zone, transition belt, and portions of the middle sector, where isolated thunderstorms and rainfall are likely to develop.

Residents and travellers in affected areas are advised to take precautions as intermittent downpours and storm activity remain possible through the day and into the evening. The transition zone, which sits between the humid south and the drier north, is particularly susceptible to erratic rainfall during this period of the year.

Conditions are expected to shift by the early hours of Wednesday, with widespread cloud cover settling over most of the country. Coastal communities, forest zones, and highland or mountainous areas face an elevated risk of mist and fog patches forming overnight and persisting into the morning.

Motorists and commuters in those regions should exercise caution, as reduced visibility from fog can pose significant hazards on roads, particularly in the pre-dawn and early morning hours.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency shared its latest weather update on X.

Earlier warning to motorists from Meteorological Agency

The agency warned motorists to reduce speed, keep headlights on, and exercise caution on flood-prone roads.

The public has also been urged to stay away from trees and weak structures during periods of strong wind and to monitor official updates from the Ghana Meteorological Agency for further guidance as the storm progresses.

The agency is expecting similar weather later in the week, though the southern parts continue to be spared after recent storms and flooding.

"Expect periods of rain and thunderstorms across parts of Ghana, with northern areas most likely to experience more activities. Cool morning and evening with occasional early morning mist will also be part of the week's weather."

Source: YEN.com.gh