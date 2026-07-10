Some traders were accosted by local government task-forces during the the National General Cleaning Exercise on July 10

President John Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang led efforts during the National General Cleaning Exercise

The two-day exercise is running across seven flood-affected regions as part of the government's response to the devastating June 29 floods

The general clean-up exercise declared by the President has seen some petty traders suffer some punitive action.

The government directed that all businesses must remain closed from 6 a.m. until after 1 p.m. on July 10 and July 11 to allow all citizens to fully participate in the clean-up exercise.

AMA Blasted For Hypocrisy After Petty Traders' Wares Seized During Clean-Up

Source: Facebook

However, some traders and shops were seen operating prompting action from some state officers.

For example, vidoes on X showed an AMA taskforce stopping food vendors from selling and seizing their awars.

This prompted both criticsm and support from people opserving online.

Ghanaians accused AMA officers of hypcrisy

A number of Ghanaians felt the AMA officers were being too harsh under the circumsances.

They also pointed out possible double standards on the part of the state because some other estabishments considered more wealthy were allowed to operate.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of their comments below

"These AMA workers even took trotro to the work place... Taxi's were loading in front of their office and I'm sure they passed by many others in town but it's "sweet after work" they came to seize."

"Am not saying it right to disobey a President directive but bro we are citizens who pay tax yea by the jobs we do. But I think as tax payers the government shld be able to put in place who will do a general cleaning of the country everyday or weeks."

"But the restaurants at East Legon and madina are opened..."

"I hate when you people do this to the poor cuz clearly if kfc is operating you wouldn’t go and close it down."

"The poor continue to suffer. KFC is opened."

"This is an awful thing to do. A good idea can still be executed poorly. We pay taxes and it's the government's responsibility to appropriate those funds towards things like cleaning. Also the "seizing" is so disorganized how do they intend to restore what they took?"

Mahama leads clean-up efforts

YEN.com.gh reported President John Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang led efforts during the National General Cleaning Exercise on July 10.

Mahama was based at the Tse Addo while Opoku-Agyemang worked at the Nungua Market.

Addressing those who turned out for the exercise, Mahama expressed gratitude for the strong community participation and pointed to the debris extracted from the drain as evidence of the deep-rooted sanitation challenges facing the city.

Source: YEN.com.gh