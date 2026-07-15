Jnana Caksus Das’ old World Cup forecast is attracting renewed attention after Spain defeated France to reach the final

The Ghanaian chief correctly named Argentina as the 2022 champion before later predicting the two countries he believed would contest the 2026 final

With Spain already through, tonight’s England–Argentina semi-final will determine whether his remarkable prediction comes true exactly as stated

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian chief and Hindu spiritual leader Jnana Caksus Das has once again found himself at the centre of World Cup discussions after one half of his 2026 prediction came to pass.

Find out who may join Spain in the final from a powerful chief’s prediction. Image credit: Jnana Caksus Das

Source: Facebook

The spiritual leader, who correctly predicted Argentina would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, had earlier claimed that the stars pointed to an Argentina and Spain final at the 2026 tournament.

His prediction is now attracting fresh attention after Spain defeated France 2-0 to become the first team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Before the 2022 World Cup, Jnana Caksus Das said the stars favoured Argentina to lift the trophy, although he noted that such predictions could change.

Argentina eventually fulfilled that prediction by defeating France on penalties in one of the most memorable World Cup finals in history.

Jnana Caksus Das’ prediction takes shape

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Jnana Caksus Das once again shared what he believed the stars were revealing about the tournament.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, he named Argentina, Spain and France as the strongest contenders for the title.

However, he added that the stars pointed specifically to Argentina and Spain meeting in the final.

He said:

“It is between Argentina, Spain and France. That is what the stars say, but the stars say Argentina and Spain will go to the final.”

Watch the TikTok video of his prediction below:

Despite making the prediction, the Ghanaian chief stressed that football is unpredictable and that he does not consider such forecasts to be fixed outcomes.

He explained that results can change, saying the stars also have remedies and should not always be interpreted as final.

Jnana Caksus Das awaits the Argentina result

Spain has now done their part by defeating France 2-0 in the semi-finals to secure a place in Sunday’s World Cup final.

That result means one half of Jnana Caksus Das’ predicted final has already materialised.

Attention now turns to the second semi-final between defending champions Argentina and England.

If Argentina overcome England, Jnana Caksus Das’ prediction of an Argentina versus Spain final will come true exactly as he described before the tournament.

Should England prevail, however, Spain will instead meet the Three Lions in the final, ending hopes of seeing the Ghanaian chief’s forecast completed.

With his successful prediction of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph still fresh in many people’s minds, football fans will be watching closely to see whether his latest forecast survives one final hurdle.

Prophet Uche makes a bold World Cup claim about Lamine Yamal. Photo credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche/Facebook, Molly Darlington/Getty and Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Prophet Uche's prophecy on Lamine Yamal

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Uche has made a bold claim about Lamine Yamal ahead of Spain's 2026 World Cup semi-final clash against France.

The popular man of God suggested that an action by the teenager in May could have consequences for the entire nation.

His remarks have sparked mixed reactions online, with several fans questioning the accuracy and credibility of his prediction.

Source: YEN.com.gh