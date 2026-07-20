Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final, leaving football legend Lionel Messi visibly distraught on the pitch

Lamine Yamal, the baby Messi once carried in a famous photo, walked over to comfort the heartbroken legend after the final whistle

The emotional moment between the two players from different generations has gone viral, with fans calling it a full-circle encounter

Lamine Yamal, the Spanish forward whose earliest connection to football royalty was being cradled as an infant by Lionel Messi, walked over to comfort the Argentine captain after Spain claimed a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

Spain's star Lamine Yamal earns massive respect as he consoles a crying Messi after World Cup defeat. Image credit: NBC News, EL PAÍS English

Source: UGC

The result left Messi inconsolable at full time, and the scenes that followed the final whistle quickly began circulating across social media.

Despite the elation of winning the tournament, Yamal sought out the visibly distressed Messi, wrapping him in a warm embrace, patting him on the back and offering words of comfort as the Argentine great struggled to hold back his tears.

What made the gesture resonate so deeply with fans worldwide was the remarkable backstory behind it.

Years ago, a photograph emerged showing a young Messi posing with a baby Lamine Yamal, a picture that has since taken on an almost mythical quality given how both their careers have unfolded.

That infant grew into one of football's brightest talents, and the two ultimately met on the grandest stage the sport has to offer, on opposite sides of a World Cup final.

The image of Yamal, fresh from lifting the trophy, choosing to set aside his own celebration to console the man on the losing side spoke to a maturity beyond his years.

Messi, a player who has given so much to the game over decades, found himself on the receiving end of a gesture that reminded many just how much respect he commands, even from the generation poised to succeed him.

The Instagram post below captures the heartfelt exchange between Messi and Lamine Yamal after Spain secured victory in the World Cup final.

Reactions to Lamine Yamal and Messi's hug

The footage and images from that post-match exchange prompted an outpouring of emotion online, with supporters from across the football world weighing in.

awurabenaunbreakable said:

"Beautiful 😍."

ladymay_empire said:

"That's respect demonstrated right there ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏."

mavericksharun said:

"The handling over ❤️🔥."

abenanobleiv said:

"The Goat and the Mini Goat❤️."

vincy_jnr_ said:

"The humility of Messi is natural. See how he stood up for Lamine 👏. The legend and the future."

An old video of Fire Oja predicting Spain as the 2026 World Cup winners resurfaces after their 1-0 victory over Argentina. Image credit: ABC News, Financial Times

Source: UGC

Fire Oja's old World Cup prophecy resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophecy made by Ghanaian man of God Fire Oja about the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has resurfaced and gone viral after Spain's victory over Argentina confirmed what he had declared weeks earlier.

In the video, which was originally shared on July 15, 2026, and later reposted on TikTok by stateblogger following Spain's triumph, Fire Oja urged his followers to back Spain as the eventual champions of the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh