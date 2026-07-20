Full Circle Moment As Lamine Yamal Consoles a Crying Messi After World Cup Final, Video
- Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final, leaving football legend Lionel Messi visibly distraught on the pitch
- Lamine Yamal, the baby Messi once carried in a famous photo, walked over to comfort the heartbroken legend after the final whistle
- The emotional moment between the two players from different generations has gone viral, with fans calling it a full-circle encounter
Lamine Yamal, the Spanish forward whose earliest connection to football royalty was being cradled as an infant by Lionel Messi, walked over to comfort the Argentine captain after Spain claimed a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.
The result left Messi inconsolable at full time, and the scenes that followed the final whistle quickly began circulating across social media.
Despite the elation of winning the tournament, Yamal sought out the visibly distressed Messi, wrapping him in a warm embrace, patting him on the back and offering words of comfort as the Argentine great struggled to hold back his tears.
What made the gesture resonate so deeply with fans worldwide was the remarkable backstory behind it.
Years ago, a photograph emerged showing a young Messi posing with a baby Lamine Yamal, a picture that has since taken on an almost mythical quality given how both their careers have unfolded.
That infant grew into one of football's brightest talents, and the two ultimately met on the grandest stage the sport has to offer, on opposite sides of a World Cup final.
The image of Yamal, fresh from lifting the trophy, choosing to set aside his own celebration to console the man on the losing side spoke to a maturity beyond his years.
Messi, a player who has given so much to the game over decades, found himself on the receiving end of a gesture that reminded many just how much respect he commands, even from the generation poised to succeed him.
The Instagram post below captures the heartfelt exchange between Messi and Lamine Yamal after Spain secured victory in the World Cup final.
Reactions to Lamine Yamal and Messi's hug
The footage and images from that post-match exchange prompted an outpouring of emotion online, with supporters from across the football world weighing in.
awurabenaunbreakable said:
"Beautiful 😍."
ladymay_empire said:
"That's respect demonstrated right there ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏."
mavericksharun said:
"The handling over ❤️🔥."
abenanobleiv said:
"The Goat and the Mini Goat❤️."
vincy_jnr_ said:
"The humility of Messi is natural. See how he stood up for Lamine 👏. The legend and the future."
Fire Oja's old World Cup prophecy resurfaces
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophecy made by Ghanaian man of God Fire Oja about the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has resurfaced and gone viral after Spain's victory over Argentina confirmed what he had declared weeks earlier.
In the video, which was originally shared on July 15, 2026, and later reposted on TikTok by stateblogger following Spain's triumph, Fire Oja urged his followers to back Spain as the eventual champions of the tournament.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh