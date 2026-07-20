Romanda Hombir was crowned Miss World South Africa 2026 at the Barnyard Theatre in Menlyn on Saturday, 11 July

A blog account on X questioned whether Hombir is truly South African, citing her surname as unrecognisable

South Africans have been divided online, with some alleging xenophobia and others demanding pageant reforms

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South Africa's newly crowned Miss World South Africa is generating headlines for reasons that have little to do with her pageant performance.

Romanda Hombir, who won the title on 11 July 2026 at the Barnyard Theatre in Menlyn, is at the centre of a heated nationality debate after questions about the origins of her surname began circulating on social media.

Miss World South Africa Romanda Hombir's surname sparks reactions online. Photo source: @romandahombir

Source: Instagram

The finale, organised under the Miss African Beauty South Africa banner led by former pageant queen Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, hosted both the Miss World South Africa 2026 and Miss African Beauty Universe 2026 competitions simultaneously.

Hombir will now represent South Africa at the Miss World 2026 pageant in September, scheduled to take place in Vietnam.

Miss South Africa's surname that started storm

The controversy gained traction after blog account @PSAFLIVE posted a video of Hombir on X on Monday, 20 July, with a caption suggesting that "Hombir" is not a recognisable South African surname.

The post went further, questioning whether pageant organisers were "forcing non-South Africans to compete."

The post spread quickly, pulling South Africans into opposing camps. Some called for restructuring how the pageant selects its contestants, while others condemned the scrutiny as xenophobia dressed up as patriotism.

Watch the X (Twitter) video of Miss South Africa 2026 Romanda Hombir:

South Africans divided over Romanda Hombir

@CodeZulu2 proposed a grassroots alternative, writing:

"Easy solution: let's have our own Ms South Africa beauty pageant with our own rules. We will have Zulu, Tswana, Venda, Pedi, Afrikaner, etc. First compete for Ms Zulu, Ms Venda, etc. So we can truly celebrate South African beauty and culture, not this nonsense."

@ChiskopAndSmile pushed back sharply:

"Are we really going to scrutinise every surname because it's not familiar?! Nah, man, come on ... What is this now, ethnic cleansing?!"

@Fancy_Face1019 offered context, writing:

"For me, as long as she was born here and one of the parents is a South African, I don't have a problem. She is from kwaNyamazane in Mpumalanga Province. Her name and surname have a mix of Swati, Zulu, and German."

@brianmagopa struck a broader tone:

"What is a recognised surname? Tribalism and xenophobia will be the end of black South Africans. Racism the end of white South Africans. Discrimination is taking us nowhere as a country."

@SoftParent directed their frustration at the organisers:

"Pageant organisers like @Bokang_M need to explain themselves."

Source: YEN.com.gh