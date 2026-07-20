A High Court in Accra delivered a guilty verdict against NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi

The court rejected a last-minute application by Antwi-Boasiako's lawyers to postpone the ruling and refer constitutional questions to the Supreme Court

Antwi-Boasiako had maintained during proceedings that activities on the Akonta Mining concession were for land reclamation, not mining

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Criminal Court 4 Division of the High Court in Accra has found Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, guilty in connection with illegal mining activities linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The verdict, delivered by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay on July 20, also covers Akonta Mining Company Limited and a third accused person, Kwame Antwi.

Chairman Wontumi is found guilty in connection with illegal mining activities linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region. Credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Getty Images

The court found him guilty on counts relating to the assignment of mineral rights without approval and facilitating unlicensed mining operations.

The court said Antwi-Boasiako permitted mining activities on the concession without obtaining the prior written approval required under Section 14(1) of Act 703.

It further found that he facilitated mining operations by persons who did not hold a licence issued by the Minister, contrary to Section 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act.

The six charges he was facing were:

Assignment of mineral rights without approval against Bernard Antwi-Boasiako.

Assignment of mineral rights without approval against Kwame Antwi.

Assignment of mineral rights without approval against Akonta Mining Company Limited.

Purposely facilitating an unlicensed mining operation against Bernard Antwi-Boasiako.

Purposely facilitating an unlicensed mining operation against Kwame Antwi.

Purposely facilitating an unlicensed mining operation against Akonta Mining Company Limited.

Each count carries a possible sentence of up to 25 years' imprisonment.

Before proceeding with the judgment, the court dismissed an application from Antwi-Boasiako's legal team that sought to postpone the ruling and refer constitutional questions in the case to the Supreme Court for interpretation.

Holding brief for lead counsel Samuel Atta Akyea, who was out of the country and due to return on 22 July, lawyer Charles Boakye informed the court that the defence had filed the application on 16 July and that it had been listed for hearing on Monday.

Justice Kocuvie-Tay ruled that the application had no merit and proceeded to deliver the judgment.

The prosecution alleged that Akonta Mining Company facilitated unlawful mining operations on its Samreboi concession.

During proceedings on 21 May 2026, Antwi-Boasiako denied giving authorisation to prosecution witness Henry Okum, referred to as PW2, to carry out any mining activities on the land.

He insisted that the arrangement with Okum was confined strictly to land reclamation and coconut plantation work.

Antwi-Boasiako now faces at least 15 years in jail.

Source: YEN.com.gh