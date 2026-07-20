NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the high-profile Samreboi case

Wontumi's lawyer addressed journalists outside the courthouse following the sentencing, delivering an animated statement

The verdict against the politically prominent figure has drawn significant public attention across Ghana

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Lawyer for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has described the 20-year prison sentence handed to his client as “mind-boggling.”

Chairman Wontumi's legal team speaks on appeal plans after 20-year sentence. Image credit: Smart Ghana TV, UTV, Obuasi Today

Source: UGC

Speaking after the judgment, Enoch Afoakwa said the legal team was deeply concerned about the ruling and would meet with Chairman Wontumi before deciding on the next legal step.

Chairman Wontumi’s legal team raises concerns over 20-year sentence

According to Afoakwa, the charges were brought under Ghana’s mining laws, but the outcome of the case has left the defence team worried.

He said:

“The charges were brought under the Mining Act. It is really a worrying trend. What can we do except consult our client and figure out a way forward? We will certainly come out. This is mind-boggling.”

The lawyer explained that he was not ready to comment extensively on some aspects of the judgment because the legal team still needed time to study the court’s decision and speak with its client.

He added that the defence team had remained committed throughout the trial and would not rush into making public statements without first examining the full proceedings.

Chairman Wontumi’s lawyers consider appeal

Afoakwa suggested that the legal team could challenge the ruling if Chairman Wontumi disagrees with the court’s decision.

He explained that Ghana’s legal system allows a dissatisfied party to appeal to the Court of Appeal and, when necessary, proceed to the Supreme Court.

He stated:

“Once you disagree with the judgment of the court, you are expected to file an appeal at the appellate court. If you are still dissatisfied, then you go to the Supreme Court.”

The lawyer said the team would consult Chairman Wontumi, obtain the court proceedings and carefully review the judgment before announcing its next move.

His comments mark the first public reaction from Chairman Wontumi’s legal team following the 20-year prison sentence.

Watch the X video of Wontumi's lawyer's assertion below:

NPP TikToker Bawumia Ba reportedly re-arrested

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service had re-arrested popular NPP-aligned TikToker Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, known as Bawumia Ba, on Friday.

The 26-year-old was first arrested by the IGP's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team in May 2026 before being granted bail.

Authorities said she is expected to be arraigned before the appropriate court to answer the offensive conduct charge.

Source: YEN.com.gh