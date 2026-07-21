Chairman Wontumi still faces two other court cases despite receiving a 20-year prison sentence in the Samreboi illegal mining case

One of the pending cases involves alleged illegal mining activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, linked to his Akonta Mining

He is also facing an EXIM Bank case involving alleged financial losses of more than GH¢30 million, with plea bargain talks ongoing

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Chairman Wontumi may have been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the Samreboi illegal mining case, but his legal troubles seem to be far from over.

The NPP's Chairman Wontumi is facing two other court cases despite being sentenced to 20 years in prison. Image credit: Smart Ghana TV, NPP

Source: UGC

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), whose real name is Bernard Antwi Boasiako, still has two separate criminal cases pending in court.

The unresolved matters mean the opposition party politician is expected to continue facing legal proceedings despite the conclusion of the Samreboi trial.

2 other legal cases pending for Chairman Wontumi

Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve illegal mining case

One of the remaining cases concerns alleged illegal mining activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, involving Akonta Mining.

According to prosecutors, Wontumi, his company, and other accused persons are facing charges linked to alleged mining activities in the protected forest reserve.

The case is separate from the Samreboi prosecution that resulted in his conviction and remains before the High Court.

The matter has already seen developments, including the withdrawal of his former lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, from the defence team earlier this year.

The case is yet to be determined by the court.

EXIM Bank loan case

Chairman Wontumi is also standing trial in connection with an alleged EXIM Bank loan case involving Wontumi Farms Limited.

Prosecutors allege that he and another accused person fraudulently obtained GH¢14.3 million from the bank under false pretences for a farming project.

They further alleged that the transactions had resulted in financial losses exceeding GH¢30 million to the bank, which Wontumi has consistently denied.

The case has not yet proceeded to full trial because both the prosecution and the defence are engaged in plea bargain negotiations.

The High Court adjourned proceedings to allow the discussions to continue, with the matter expected to return to court after the negotiations.

Although the Samreboi case has concluded with a prison sentence, the outcome of the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve case and the EXIM Bank case will determine the next chapter in Chairman Wontumi's legal battle.

Kwame A Plus 'jubilates' over Wontumi's conviction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, had seemingly celebrated the conviction of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

In a Facebook post on July 20, 2026, the Gomoa Central MP attached screenshots of several past publications in which Chairman Wontumi had publicly called for his arrest, referencing their personal and political rivalry.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh