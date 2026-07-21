The NPP has two people who were pushing to replace Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, as its Ashanti Region Chairman

So far, 20 aspirants have been cleared to contest six positions in the upcoming Ashanti Regional executive elections

An Accra High Court convicted the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman on two counts linked to illegal mining activities

Twenty aspirants have been cleared to contest six positions in the upcoming Ashanti Regional executive elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

With more clearances expected, two are expected to contest to replace the recently jailed Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

The NPP has two people who were pushing to replace Chairman Wontumi as its Ashanti Region Chairman. Credit: Odeneho Kwaku Appiah/Chairman Wontumi/Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu

Source: Facebook

The more popular aspirant is Henry Kwabena Kokofu, a former Member of Parliament for Bantama and former chief executive of the Environmental Protection Agency.

He is set to be vetted alongside a former constituency chairman of the NPP in Afigya Kwabre South, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah.

Antwi-Boasiako, who was eyeing the National Chairman of the NPP, is set to spend 20 years in jail over illegal mining offences linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

About the NPP Ashanti Region elections

Class FM reported that the NPP held a vetting exercise held on July 20 at the Hasta Hotel in Kumasi.

The party's vetting committee conducted the screening, and all 20 candidates successfully passed the process, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a keenly contested election across multiple portfolios.

The races for First Vice Chairman, Youth Organiser, and Nasara Coordinator are the most crowded, each attracting four cleared candidates.

The contests for Second Vice Chairman and Treasurer will each be decided among three aspirants.

The Communication Officer position stands as the sole head-to-head battle, with only two candidates cleared to face off.

The committee is scheduled to resume the vetting process on July 21, with 15 additional aspirants set to undergo screening for the remaining five executive positions.

Those roles include Regional Chairman, Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Organiser, and Women's Organiser, all of which are expected to attract significant interest given their strategic importance to the party's operations in the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti Region remains one of the NPP's most critical strongholds, making the outcome of the regional executive elections particularly significant for the party's organisational structure ahead of future electoral contests.

Source: YEN.com.gh