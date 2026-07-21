The People in Line to Replace Wontumi as the Ashanti Regional Chairman
- The NPP has two people who were pushing to replace Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, as its Ashanti Region Chairman
- So far, 20 aspirants have been cleared to contest six positions in the upcoming Ashanti Regional executive elections
- An Accra High Court convicted the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman on two counts linked to illegal mining activities
Twenty aspirants have been cleared to contest six positions in the upcoming Ashanti Regional executive elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
With more clearances expected, two are expected to contest to replace the recently jailed Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.
The more popular aspirant is Henry Kwabena Kokofu, a former Member of Parliament for Bantama and former chief executive of the Environmental Protection Agency.
He is set to be vetted alongside a former constituency chairman of the NPP in Afigya Kwabre South, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah.
Antwi-Boasiako, who was eyeing the National Chairman of the NPP, is set to spend 20 years in jail over illegal mining offences linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.
About the NPP Ashanti Region elections
Class FM reported that the NPP held a vetting exercise held on July 20 at the Hasta Hotel in Kumasi.
The party's vetting committee conducted the screening, and all 20 candidates successfully passed the process, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a keenly contested election across multiple portfolios.
The races for First Vice Chairman, Youth Organiser, and Nasara Coordinator are the most crowded, each attracting four cleared candidates.
The contests for Second Vice Chairman and Treasurer will each be decided among three aspirants.
The Communication Officer position stands as the sole head-to-head battle, with only two candidates cleared to face off.
The committee is scheduled to resume the vetting process on July 21, with 15 additional aspirants set to undergo screening for the remaining five executive positions.
Those roles include Regional Chairman, Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Organiser, and Women's Organiser, all of which are expected to attract significant interest given their strategic importance to the party's operations in the Ashanti Region.
The Ashanti Region remains one of the NPP's most critical strongholds, making the outcome of the regional executive elections particularly significant for the party's organisational structure ahead of future electoral contests.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.