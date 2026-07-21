The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, covering both southern and northern Ghana

Accra, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Kasoa, and Kumasi are among the areas likely to see slight rain or drizzle during the afternoon

Thunderstorm activity in the northern sector is gradually weakening, though Wa and Jirapa may still receive slight to moderate rains

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather forecast for the afternoon of Tuesday, July 21, 2026, warning of cloudy skies and the possibility of light rainfall across several parts of the country.

Much of southern Ghana is expected to remain under variably cloudy conditions throughout the afternoon.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to experience rainstorms this afternoon, July 21, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Coastal cities including Accra, Cape Coast, and Takoradi, as well as inland towns such as Kasoa and Kumasi, fall within the affected zone.

GMet indicated that a number of locations along the coast and in inland areas could receive slight rain or drizzle during this period, though conditions are not expected to be severe.

Northern sector sees weakening storm activity

In the northern sector, the agency noted that thunderstorm and rain-bearing clouds responsible for recent downpours are gradually losing intensity.

However, communities within the Upper West and Savannah regions are not entirely in the clear.

Wa and Jirapa could still experience slight to moderate rainfall during the early hours of the afternoon, while the remainder of the northern sector is forecast to stay largely cloudy without significant precipitation.

GMet also confirmed that sea conditions along Ghana's coastline are currently calm, and urged the public to stay safe and keep well hydrated during the afternoon hours.

Read the Facebook post below:

Earlier weather update from GMets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that GMet forecast thunderstorms and rain across several northern towns on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Southern Ghana faced misty and foggy conditions this morning across coastal, forest, and mountainous areas.

The warning followed weeks after June flooding killed 34 people and displaced over 91,000 individuals nationwide.

Source: YEN.com.gh