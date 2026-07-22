TikToker Rita Konadu, known as Mamaone, appeared before the Accra High Court on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

The court granted Mamaone bail of GHC50,000 with two sureties after her arrest over comments targeting President Mahama

Mamaone was picked up by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team in Juaben, Ashanti Region, before being brought to Accra

TikToker Rita Konadu, widely known as Mamaone, has secured bail from the Accra High Court on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, as her case over alleged offensive comments targeting Ghana's presidency moves through the legal system.

TikToker Mamaone granted GHC50,000 bail with 2 sureties after court appearance, case adjourned to August 20. Image credit: Republic Media

Source: Facebook

The court set bail at GHC50,000 with two sureties, meaning Mamaone must produce two guarantors before she can walk free.

Proceedings have been adjourned to August 20, 2026, when she is expected back in court for the next stage of the case.

Mamaone's Arrest and Charges

The TikTok content creator drew the attention of authorities after posting a video in which she allegedly made derogatory and offensive remarks about President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.

The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team, known as CVET, moved in and arrested her at Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

Following her arrest, Mamaone was transported to Accra for further investigations, a development that Republic Media reported and which quickly spread across social media, generating considerable public debate about the limits of free expression online.

Case Adjourned to August 20

Wednesday's court appearance marked the first significant legal development since her arrest.

The bail ruling means she will remain free in the interim, provided she satisfies the two-surety requirement.

The August 20 date is expected to see the matter progress further, though the full details of the charges she faces are still working their way through the courts.

The case has drawn attention to Ghana's approach to social media speech, particularly content that targets public figures in senior government positions.

TikToker Bawumia Ba fights bloggers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the recent re-arrest of 26-year-old TikToker Mahama Aminat, known as Bawumia Ba, and her charged conduct that has brought her before the Accra Circuit Court.

The dramatic confrontation with bloggers at the court premises sparked widespread reactions on social media, shining a light on the challenges facing the youth in today's digital landscape.

Source: YEN.com.gh