Goddy Bediako attended the Supercar Spectacle with his brother Lincoln-Jacob on Sunday, December 21, 2025

In a trending video, Nana Kwame Bediako's eldest son was spotted cruising in a luxurious vehicle at the event

Goddy Bediako's public appearance at the Supercar Spectacle event triggered mixed reactions from netizens

Goddy Bediako, the eldest son of renowned businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, made a rare public appearance at the Supercar Spectacle event in Accra on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama's son, Ibrahim Mahama Jr, in conjunction with Arnold Agblosu and Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son, Jaiden Osei, held the maiden edition of the Supercar Spectacle at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

The event is an automotive and lifestyle festival, which brings together car enthusiasts, families, adrenaline lovers, and the public for an unforgettable full-day experience of entertainment.

The event was officially launched at the Accra Polo Club in November 2025, with the stated aim of promoting car culture in Ghana to properly position the country within the global automotive events landscape.

Many high-profile Ghanaian dignitaries, including Ibrahim Mahama Sr, Hassan Ayariga, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Kwaku Manu, Bernard Okoe-Boye, and many others, were present at the grand event.

President John Dramani Mahama's daughter, Farida, was also present at the event to support her cousin, Ibrahim Jnr, at his event.

Cheddar's son Goddy Bediako attends Supercar Spectacle

In a series of TikTok videos, Cheddar's son Goddy Bediako was spotted arriving at the Supercar Spectacle event with his younger brother Lincoln-Jacob Bediako and a close associate and personal bodyguard inside their parents' Mercedes-AMG Brabus G B40S-800 Widestar W463.

In the video, the eldest child of The New Force leader, known for his flashy lifestyle, wore a white shirt with earrings and an expensive wristwatch as he drove the luxury vehicle to the exhibition grounds.

In another video, Cheddar's younger son, Lincoln, entered a parked red Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG to show off his driving skills.

Goddy's appearance at the Supercar Spectacle event marked a rare public sighting for the politician's son, who has been based in the US since graduating from the Ghana International School (GIS) in 2024 after studying Accounting and Finance.

The TikTok videos of Cheddar's son, Goddy, at the Supercar Spectacle event are below:

Who is Goddy Bediako?

Goddy Bediako is the eldest son of The New Force party leader and businessman Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife, Ruby Bediako.

He gained popularity in 2022 when he attended the Ghana International School (GIS) prom in style, arriving at the venue in his father’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

His watch also caught the attention of Ghanaians at the time, wearing what looked like a Richard Mille RM11 timepiece, which is valued at over GH¢3 million.

The watch stirred debate online, with some questioning its authenticity, but it remained a key highlight of his prom night look.

Following Goddy's graduation from GIS in 2024, the school acknowledged his academic efforts and good conduct, celebrating his achievements.

Goddy Bediako's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Osei commented:

"Abu Trica missed this lineup, oh."

Sheikhjnr1 wrote:

"Oh God so where did some of our parents pass, koraa? 🥹🫣."

Bondsq said:

"Goddy saf pull up o, so you know it's serious."

Goddy Bediako models clothing brand on street

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Goddy Bediako modelled in clothes from a brand with his colleagues on the street in the US.

Nana Kwame Bediako's eldest son wore a hoodie and jeans as he posed for the camera and promoted a range of streetwear.

Footage of Goddy Bediako modelling on the streets in the US triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

