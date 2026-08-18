Captain Smart has reacted to a viral encounter involving him and Gomoa West MP Richard Gyan-Mensah

The broadcaster explained that tapping the MP’s shoulder was intended as a friendly gesture of unity

He also dismissed suggestions that there was a spiritual or harmful motive behind his action

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Broadcast journalist Captain Smart has explained why he attempted to tap the shoulder of Gomoa West Member of Parliament Richard Gyan-Mensah during a recent event in the constituency.

Captain Smart explains the Gomoa West MP's shoulder tap amid spiritual claims. Image credit: Captain Smart, Qubby TV

Source: TikTok

A video from the gathering showed Captain Smart stretching his hand towards the MP’s shoulder. However, Richard Gyan-Mensah appeared to pull away, preventing the broadcaster from touching him.

The brief encounter attracted attention online, with social media users offering different interpretations of the MP’s reaction.

Captain Smart explained his gesture

Reacting to the viral video, Captain Smart stated that he only wanted to demonstrate that there was no personal conflict between them despite their emerging political rivalry.

He said:

“I tried to tap Richard’s shoulder to let him know that we are not enemies because the gesture is a sign of unity, but he mistook it for something else because he is clueless.”

According to the Onua TV presenter, the gesture was harmless and should not have been interpreted negatively. He maintained that political competition should not prevent people from showing respect and friendliness towards each other.

Captain Smart has declared his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primary in Gomoa West, where Richard Gyan-Mensah is the incumbent MP.

The broadcaster’s political ambition has created expectations of a keen contest between the two men ahead of the next parliamentary election.

Captain Smart dismissed spiritual claims

Captain Smart also rejected any suggestion that his attempt to touch the MP had a spiritual or harmful purpose.

Watch the X video below:

He explained that he had previously similarly greeted President John Mahama without anyone questioning his intentions.

The broadcaster wondered whether greeting the President that way meant he wanted to become Ghana’s president or cause him harm.

Captain Smart described the incident as a misunderstanding and suggested that the MP would eventually appreciate the meaning of such gestures as he continued to mature.

He stressed that his decision to contest the Gomoa West seat did not make Richard Gyan-Mensah his enemy. The MP has yet to publicly explain why he prevented the shoulder tap.

Captain Smart announces official exit from Onua

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Smart ended his radio career to pursue a political future, stepping down from his role as host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV.

The departure was confirmed on-air, with video footage of his live resignation circulating online and generating significant attention across social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh