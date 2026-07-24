Nigeria's IGP, Olatunji Disu, issued the directive during a stakeholders' meeting in Benue State on Friday

Disu cited President Bola Tinubu's direct order to end the persistent insecurity gripping Benue State

The IG invoked Force Order 237, empowering officers to act without waiting for superior authorisation

Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered officers nationwide to open fire on anyone found in possession of illegal firearms, signalling a sharp departure from what he described as an era of passive policing.

Nigeria's IGP Olatunji Disu orders police to open fire on illegal firearm possessors, invoking Force Order 237 to combat Benue State's security crisis. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Disu issued the directive on Friday at a stakeholders' meeting held at Government House in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He framed the order as a direct response to President Bola Tinubu's instruction that the federal government must bring an end to the sustained violence in Benue State.

The IG made clear that only authorised security personnel are legally permitted to carry firearms and warned that civilians bearing arms would face immediate consequences.

"You cannot move around freely carrying arms as if there is no law and order in this country. It will not be tolerated," Disu said.

He further disclosed that police officers have been empowered under Force Order 237 to respond to armed threats on their own judgement, without seeking clearance from a superior officer.

"We have given them instructions. We have a Force Order 237. Police officers have been instructed that they don't need to wait for any superior order. They know where to deploy their firearms," Disu stated.

The IG also spoke candidly about the toll the violence has taken on security personnel.

"We are tired of losing our men. We are tired of police officers, soldiers, and other members of the security agencies dying anyhow. They have been instructed to shoot at sight. They have been trained to do what is necessary. But we will not succeed without the cooperation of all of you," he added.

Disu's directive comes against a backdrop of repeated attacks by armed groups across Benue State in recent months. The violence has claimed numerous lives, forced residents from their homes and left communities in ruin.

The IG called on members of the public to provide security agencies with credible, actionable intelligence, stressing that civilian cooperation remains indispensable in the effort to dismantle armed criminal networks.

The federal government has steadily increased its deployment of security forces to Benue State and has adopted progressively firmer measures as it attempts to restore lasting peace to the region.

The Tema Regional Police Command issues a public warning ahead of this year's Homowo Festival. Credit: Tema Story

Source: Facebook

Police warn against disorder ahead of Homowo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Tema Regional Police Command had put residents and visitors on notice that anyone who disrupts public order during this year's Homowo Festival will face prosecution, regardless of the circumstances.

Tema Regional Police Commander DCOP Eric Asamoah Asiedu made the declaration at a press briefing, announcing that extensive security arrangements had been made to protect all those taking part in the celebrations.

Adom FM reported that DCOP Asiedu identified recurring tensions over the kpokpoi ritual as a key concern heading into the festival. The traditional food is central to Homowo observances, and disputes over which party holds the customary right to sprinkle it have repeatedly triggered confrontations in previous years.

Source: YEN.com.gh