Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani Praises Ghana For Declining Ramaphosa’s Visit Amid Xenophobic Concerns
- Nigerian senator Shehu Sani has praised Ghana's stance amid reports that Cyril Ramaphosa's state visit was deferred
- Ghana raised concerns following the killing of a Ghanaian national and the repatriation of citizens from South Africa
- South Africa's presidency later dismissed reports on Tuesday that Ramaphosa had requested a state visit to Ghana
Nigerian senator and human rights activist Shehu Sani has praised Ghana's position amid reports that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's planned state visit was declined over xenophobic concerns.
In a post shared on X on July 7, 2026, Sani described Ghana’s reported decision as "the right step and commendable."
He said:
"Ghana’s decision to defer the state visit of SA President Ramaphosa over xenophobic attacks is the right step and commendable."
The X post by Shehu Sani on Ghana’s decision regarding Ramaphosa’s visit amid xenophobic concerns is below.
Ghana’s Stance On South Africa Explained
Reports indicated that Ghana had deferred Ramaphosa's visit following concerns over attacks targeting African migrants in South Africa.
The concerns came after the killing of a Ghanaian national on June 30 and the repatriation of about 1,000 Ghanaian citizens from South Africa.
However, South Africa's presidency later dismissed claims that Ramaphosa had requested a state visit to Ghana.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said there was no planned visit and described the reports circulating in West Africa as inaccurate.
The controversy comes amid renewed concerns over xenophobic attacks in South Africa, with Nigeria also disclosing the killings of two of its nationals and demanding compensation from Pretoria.
Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma issues fresh ultimatum
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has issued a fresh six-month ultimatum for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.
She also announced weekly Thursday protests while addressing claims of being sidelined after a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.