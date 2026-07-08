Nigerian senator Shehu Sani has praised Ghana's stance amid reports that Cyril Ramaphosa's state visit was deferred

Ghana raised concerns following the killing of a Ghanaian national and the repatriation of citizens from South Africa

South Africa's presidency later dismissed reports on Tuesday that Ramaphosa had requested a state visit to Ghana

Nigerian senator and human rights activist Shehu Sani has praised Ghana's position amid reports that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's planned state visit was declined over xenophobic concerns.

Shehu Sani praises Ghana’s decision regarding South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit amid concerns over xenophobic attacks. Image credit: Shehu Sani/Instablog9ja (Instagram & X).

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on X on July 7, 2026, Sani described Ghana’s reported decision as "the right step and commendable."

He said:

"Ghana’s decision to defer the state visit of SA President Ramaphosa over xenophobic attacks is the right step and commendable."

The X post by Shehu Sani on Ghana’s decision regarding Ramaphosa’s visit amid xenophobic concerns is below.

Ghana’s Stance On South Africa Explained

Reports indicated that Ghana had deferred Ramaphosa's visit following concerns over attacks targeting African migrants in South Africa.

The concerns came after the killing of a Ghanaian national on June 30 and the repatriation of about 1,000 Ghanaian citizens from South Africa.

However, South Africa's presidency later dismissed claims that Ramaphosa had requested a state visit to Ghana.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said there was no planned visit and described the reports circulating in West Africa as inaccurate.

The controversy comes amid renewed concerns over xenophobic attacks in South Africa, with Nigeria also disclosing the killings of two of its nationals and demanding compensation from Pretoria.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma issues fresh ultimatum

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has issued a fresh six-month ultimatum for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

She also announced weekly Thursday protests while addressing claims of being sidelined after a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: YEN.com.gh