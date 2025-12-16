The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment has launched a Chinese language curriculum for basic, junior high and senior high schools in Ghana.

This launch came as the Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Coast celebrated its 10th anniversary alongside the 2025 Chinese Ambassador’s Awards ceremony.

Graphic Online reported that the Board Chair of the council, Prof. Vincent Assanful, described the occasion as a watershed moment.

Assanful explained that literacy in the 21st century had expanded beyond proficiency in one’s mother tongue and English, stressing that Ghanaian learners should now acquire cultural intelligence and multilingual competencies to thrive globally.

He said the council's mandate to develop relevant, standards-based and forward-looking curricula informed its decision to formalise the teaching of the Chinese language within Ghana’s basic education system.

Assanul said his outfit had engaged in intensive technical collaboration with the Institute, moving beyond appreciation of the language to the rigorous science of pedagogy.

The resulting draft curriculum is said to be competency-based, focusing on communicative proficiency and functional literacy rather than rote memorisation.

It is also benchmarked against the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK) standards and aligned with Ghana’s Common Core Programme.

He emphasised that the launch of the Chinese language curriculum was not merely an academic exercise but an economic intervention aimed at reducing barriers in trade, diplomacy and technology transfer between Ghana and China.

The event, held on the theme “A Decade of Cultural Exchange and Excellence in Chinese Language Education,” brought together education stakeholders, traditional leaders, diplomats and academics.

