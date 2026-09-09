GLOBOCAN 2022 estimates shared Ghana's staggering cancer burden, with women accounting for the majority of new cases and deaths

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai cited the figures at a US fundraising dinner held to support a proposed cancer centre of excellence in Ghana

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Comprehensive Cancer Centre of Excellence is planned for Kwaso near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region

Ghana recorded an estimated 27,385 new cancer cases and 17,944 cancer-related deaths in 2022, according to figures from the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Ghana recorded 27,385 new cancer cases and 17,944 deaths in 2022, while a proposed Kumasi cancer centre aims to transform care, research and training in Ghana. Image credit: Health Policy Watch

Source: UGC

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Care International and Peace and Love Hospitals, cited the data at a fundraising dinner held in Maryland, United States, to rally support for the proposed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Comprehensive Cancer Centre of Excellence (CCCoE).

Ghana's cancer burden by the numbers

In a Sepember 9, 2026 report by Daily Guide, women bore a disproportionate share of the burden, accounting for 15,987 new cases and 9,856 deaths, while men registered 11,398 new cases and 8,088 deaths during the same period.

Cancer was the most frequently diagnosed overall, with 5,026 cases recorded. Liver cancer followed with 3,731 cases, cervical cancer with 3,072, prostate cancer with 2,395, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma with 1,374 cases.

Among women, colorectal, cervical, and ovarian cancers led the rankings. Among men, liver and prostate cancers topped the list. Liver, colorectal, and cervical cancers were identified as the three leading causes of cancer deaths in the country that year.

Dr Wiafe Addai said these figures demand a shift in perspective, urging Ghana to treat cancer not as an individual medical problem but as a pressing national health crisis.

She noted that patients frequently present at health facilities with late-stage diagnoses, encounter limited treatment options, and face crippling financial strain, with some families selling property to fund care.

The case for a dedicated cancer centre

The proposed facility, to be sited at Kwaso near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, is designed to bring screening, diagnosis, treatment, research, and professional training under one roof.

It is envisioned as a collaborative platform where surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, and nurses can work in concert while advancing cancer research and building the next generation of health professionals.

The project carries the endorsement of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and its proponents describe it as a legacy investment with the potential to reshape cancer care across Ghana and the broader African continent.

To fund the initiative, organisers have created donor tiers ranging from community contributions of up to US$24,999 to a Royal Founder category for gifts of US$2 million and above.

Dr Wiafe Addai directed her appeal specifically at members of the Ghanaian and African diaspora, foundations, corporations, and philanthropists.

She expressed confidence that, with sustained collective support, Ghana could establish a cancer centre meeting international standards and significantly reduce deaths from cancers that are preventable or treatable when caught early.

Doctor shares 7 causes of kidney cancer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that respected Ghanaian medical doctor Dr Banda Khalifa reacted to the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

This comes after he offered public education following news that the late actor died as a result of kidney cancer.

In an X tweet on May 12, in response to a netizen who lamented never having heard of kidney cancer, Dr Banda Khalifa first offered some statistics on the disease, stating that globally, there were 435,000 new diagnoses and 156,000 deaths in 2022.

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Source: YEN.com.gh