Bishop Obinim publicly invoked curses on journalist Ola Michael during a church service on September 8, 2026, over a divorce report

Ola Michael had claimed on Neat FM that a family member of Obinim confirmed Florence had initiated a traditional divorce

Obinim also expressed frustration over Florence reportedly sharing their marital issues with Prophet Ogyaba instead of family

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, has publicly invoked curses on radio journalist Ola Michael following a report on the state of his marriage to wife Florence Obinim.

Bishop Daniel Obinim rains curses on Neat FM's Ola Michael over commentary about his divorce with Florence Obinim. Photo source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The drama unfolded after Ola Michael, speaking on Neat FM, alleged that a family member of Bishop Obinim had contacted him with details of a traditional divorce.

The journalist claimed Florence had carried drinks to the Obinim family as part of a customary process to formally dissolve the marriage, and that the family had returned those drinks, with Bishop Obinim reportedly instructing them to accept the gesture.

"What the family member told me was that Florence's family had returned the drinks, saying they were tired of the disgrace, insults, and everything else that had happened. I asked him whether, when the family returned the drinks, Bishop Obinim collected them, and he said the bishop reportedly directed that they should take them," Ola shared.

Bishop Obinim invokes curses on Ola Michael

Obinim wasted no time responding. During a church service on 8 September 2026, he flatly denied that any family member had spoken to the journalist, insisting only three people were privy to the situation.

An audio clip captured the bishop using oil, water, and other elements during what appeared to be a formal curse invocation directed squarely at Ola Michael.

"The person who said that my relative informed him that I happily took the drinks, I leave the person to God. As I pour this oil on the floor, may God deal with Ola. I invoke curses on him if he comes into contact with the wind and water," Obinim declared.

He also aimed for the journalist's approach, arguing that even if Ola Michael had received information, he should have framed it as hearsay rather than attributing it directly to a family source.

"He will suffer. He should have reported the issue as hearsay. He shouldn't say my relative informed him," Obinim added.

Obinim questions Florence's decision to involve Ogyaba

Beyond his grievance with the journalist, Bishop Obinim also aired frustration over his wife's decision to confide in Prophet Ogyaba rather than turning to family or church elders.

He questioned what purpose sharing the marital dispute with Ogyaba served, particularly given that the prophet subsequently went public with the details.

"I don't know why Florence even took my issue to Ogyaba. Why didn't she take the case to any other person? My mother, father, and church members are there, and she didn't report to anyone other than Ogyaba," he said.

"She told Ogyaba the issue for him to do what, exactly? Because when she informed Ogyaba of the issue, he came on social media to disgrace me. They are killing me slowly," he added.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Obinim's son pops up amid divorce saga

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Promise Obinim, the son of Florence and Bishop Obinim, who was recently filmed partying in Spain as news of his parents' divorce unfolds.

This striking contrast between celebration abroad and the emotional turmoil at home has left many wondering how a family known for their public life is navigating such significant personal upheaval.

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Source: YEN.com.gh